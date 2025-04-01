Not Just a Diet Book: How One Woman Is Helping Christians Find Peace with Food

Kristy McCammon Life Unbinged Book Life Unbinged Logo

Kristy McCammon's Life Unbinged shares her 100-pound weight loss journey, offering a faith-based approach to overcoming food addiction.

When I started believing what God said about me—and setting boundaries from a place of love instead of punishment—everything changed." — Kristy McCammon

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a lifetime of food obsession and emotional eating, Kristy McCammon lost 100 pounds—and kept it off—not through willpower, but through surrender, structure, and a deepening walk with God. In her new book, she offers a path to faith-filled freedom from food struggles.According to recent studies, the average person tries 126 different diets in their lifetime. But despite endless programs and plans, many people—especially Christian women—still feel stuck in a cycle of shame, defeat, and food obsession.Kristy McCammon understands that cycle all too well. For years, she tried everything—from diets and tracking to sheer determination—only to end up back where she started. It wasn’t until she surrendered her food struggle to God and began living with daily structure and spiritual boundaries that her life began to change.Her new book, Life Unbinged: Faith-Filled Freedom from Food Obsession, shares the transformational journey that helped her lose over 100 pounds and finally break free from the patterns that once controlled her.“This isn’t a weight-loss book,” says Kristy. “It’s about the heart. The lies we believe about food, our bodies, and our worth run deep. True healing comes when we stop trying harder and start surrendering.”Rooted in biblical truth and practical tools, Life Unbinged guides readers through- breaking agreement with lies and replacing them with God’s truth,- establishing firm but grace-filled boundaries with food,- spending daily time with God as the foundation for healing, and- finding freedom from shame, guilt, and all-or-nothing thinking.Kristy’s message is clear: This isn’t about willpower. It’s about walking in obedience and inviting God into the parts of your life that feel out of control.Through personal stories, biblical encouragement, and actionable steps, Life Unbinged equips readers to stop starting over and finally walk in peace—with food, with their bodies, and with God.Kristy is a Christian health and wellness coach, speaker, and founder of the Life Unbinged online community. Her story has resonated with thousands of women who are tired of chasing diets and ready for something real, lasting, and faith-filled.“I thought I had a food problem,” Kristy says. “But really, I had a truth problem. When I started believing what God said about me—and setting boundaries from a place of love instead of punishment—everything changed.”Life Unbinged: Faith-Filled Freedom from Food Obsession is available now on Amazon . Learn more at www.lifeunbinged.com and connect with Kristy on Instagram @lifeunbinged About Kristy McCammonKristy McCammon is a Christian wife, mom, speaker, and coach who struggled with food addiction for years before discovering the power of food boundaries. She lost 100 pounds and created the Life Unbinged program to help others break free from food struggles for good. Through her social media platforms, she continues to inspire and equip others with practical, faith-based tools for lasting success.

