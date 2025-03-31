MIRRIAD PARTNERS WITH GROUP BLACK TO POWER VIRTUAL PRODUCT PLACEMENT ACROSS CULTURALLY CONNECTED CONTENT

AI-Powered Platform to Enhance Brand Integration & Audience Engagement Within Group Black’s Expansive Content Slate

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mirriad , a leader in Virtual Product Placement (“VPP”), and Group Black , a media company driving growth for brands targeting the New Majority—the fastest-growing demographic shaping culture and economic impact today—have announced a partnership to integrate Mirriad’s virtual video ads into Group Black’s slate of original content, unlocking new monetization opportunities for advertisers.By combining Mirriad’s award-winning platform with Group Black’s strategy dedicated to amplifying cross-cultural storytelling, this partnership will unlock multiple pathways for brands to forge deep, authentic connections with today’s most influential audiences.As part of this collaboration, Mirriad’s contextual AI technology will be integrated across Group Black’s premium programming, offering non-disruptive, in-scene brand moments that enhance storytelling while maximizing advertising impact. Group Black’s expanding slate of original productions—including projects like SkillHouse, a GenTV production—will feature seamless, in-content placements that align brands with narratives in a way that feels natural and organic to viewers."This collaboration with Group Black creates significant value for advertisers while building new revenue streams for diverse content creators - a win-win that will help shape the future of branded entertainment." said Stephan Beringer, CEO of Mirriad. "“Group Black is laser-focused on driving unparalleled growth for brands through culturally connected content and scaled distribution,” said Cavel Khan, Chief Growth Officer at Group Black. “By integrating Mirriad’s technology, we are strengthening our ability to deliver innovative brand experiences that deeply resonate with audiences and drive measurable results.”“By leveraging our technology and platform, we’re not only strengthening the reach and relevance of Group Black’s content but also enabling brands to engage more meaningfully with a wide range of audiences in ways that deliver real business results,” said Maria Teresa Hernandez, Head of Brand Partnerships & Supplier Diversity, Mirriad.”With this partnership, Mirriad’s AI-powered platform becomes a key new addition to Group Black’s comprehensive suite of advertising solutions. Both companies have already begun analyzing content to identify integration opportunities.About MirriadThe leader in virtual product placement and in-content advertising, Mirriad’s multi-patented and award-winning platform dynamically inserts products and brands into Television, SVOD/AVOD, Music, and Influencer content. Mirriad creates net-new revenue opportunities for content owners with an ad format that virtually integrates brands in entertainment content, drives exceptional performance for advertisers and dramatically improves the viewing experience.Mirriad currently operates in the US, Europe, and India.About Group BlackGroup Black is a media company dedicated to driving growth for brands targeting the New Majority—the fastest-growing demographic of diverse audiences shaping culture and driving economic impact. Committed to fostering an inclusive media ecosystem, Group Black amplifies underrepresented voices and builds culturally relevant strategies that deeply resonate with today's multicultural generation. Group Black is where culture calls home.

