Global CPG Giant Expands Mirriad Partnership, Driving Virtual Product Placement Success with Younger, Diverse Audiences

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mirriad , a leader in virtual product placement (VPP) announced today a campaign with a world-leading global CPG brand, delivering strong performance metrics across brand awareness and sales, particularly among diverse and younger audiences.Impact on Purchase Behavior:- 5.5x more individual purchases per household after VPP exposure- +82% average spend per transaction (compared to unexposed to advertising)Combined with Traditional TV Advertising:- 11x increase in household purchases vs. TV ad alone- 15.5x higher purchase value per household vs. TV ad alone- 9.4x more individual purchases per household vs. TV ad aloneBrand Lift Among Key Demographics (Black Women 18-54):- +10pp in ad awareness- +10pp in purchase intentThis campaign demonstrates the effectiveness of Mirriad’s streaming-age content format—delivering authentic engagement and robust results among younger and diverse audiences, with standout performance in the 18-34 and 18-24 age groups through its hyper-relevant, contextual approach. (*Kantar)MethodologyThese results, revealed by iSpot data, further validate the impact of pixel tagging methodology for VPP aligned with standard TV ad reporting. The iSpot data highlighted the campaign's elevated ROI, significant increases in purchase behavior, and exceptional performance among diverse and younger audiences."The results we’re seeing here demonstrate yet again the outstanding power of our in-content format on a standalone basis as well as in tandem with traditional TV advertising " said Stephan Beringer, CEO at Mirriad. "As audiences increasingly shift to streaming while ignoring traditional ad formats, virtual product placement is proving to be the game-changing way to connect with audiences in far more meaningful ways that drive better business outcomes. Mirriad’s solution solves for both ROAS and ROI in a very impressive manner.”The campaign's exceptional performance comes at a crucial time for the advertising industry, as brands seek innovative solutions to maintain growth while building meaningful connections with younger and diverse audiences. Black consumers’ purchasing power in the US is projected to reach an impressive $1.7 trillion by 2030. Meanwhile, Gen Z wields an estimated $360 billion in disposable income, highlighting their growing influence in the marketplace.About MirriadThe advertising solution for the streaming age, Mirriad's multi-patented and award-winning AI-powered virtual product placement platform dynamically inserts brands into Television, Streaming, VOD, music video, and Influencer content. Mirriad creates net-new revenue opportunities for content owners with an ad format that virtually integrates brands in entertainment content, drives exceptional performance for advertisers and dramatically improves the viewing experience.About iSpotiSpot.tv is a cross-platform TV measurement company trusted by brands, networks and agencies to deliver fast, accurate and actionable information the marketplace can use to transact. Its real-time, always-on platform measures all phases of the TV advertising lifecycle from creative testing to audience verification, to business outcomes and brand impact, empowering brands to justify, optimize and invest with confidence. iSpot persistently measures TV-device impressions and second-by-second attention for all TV ads in a unified manner across linear, time-shifted, VOD, streaming environments and out-of-home (OOH) environments. A trusted currency provider for networks, ad-delivery platforms and agencies, iSpot uses its proprietary systems for bringing transparency into TV advertising at unparalleled scale. The company delivers its solution in real time via intuitive and modern dashboards as well as APIs and customized analytics. iSpot.tv has hundreds of brands and all major TV networks licensing its enterprise solution and has become a trusted currency for networks, brands and agencies. Founded in Bellevue, Washington in 2012, iSpot has offices in major cities across America.Sources:McKinsey: Black Consumers and Economic OpportunityExploding Topics: Gen Z Spending

