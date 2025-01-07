Mirriad & BENlabs Forge First-Ever Dual Pathway In-Content Ad Solution, Merging Virtual & Traditional Product Placement

The collaboration offers brand integration at scale with in-depth performance insights

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mirriad , the leader in virtual product placement (VPP), and BENlabs , an entertainment marketing company transforming the way that brands and creators connect with their audiences, announced today a first-of-its-kind collaboration. The relationship takes a dual-pathway approach that combines story-driven, on-set product placement with cutting-edge virtual integrations to revolutionize in-content advertising and deliver unmatched scalability, flexibility and effectiveness.Together, the companies bring a seamless, integrated solution for advertisers, enabling brand placements across streaming, TV, film, music videos, and influencer content. This innovative collaboration addresses the growing demand for content-centric strategies that go beyond traditional ads, ensuring brands can authentically connect with audiences at scale.Industry-First CollaborationThis industry-first approach leverages the strengths of story-driven product placement, virtual product placement (VPP), programmatic VPP, influencer marketing, and content-driven storytelling. The collaboration will leverage the strengths, platforms, and industry relationships of both companies—including connections with producers, broadcasters, streaming services, advertisers, and agencies—to achieve shared market success.Scalable Solutions for AdvertisersAdvertisers now have access to a comprehensive solution that integrates storytelling and technology to deliver measurable results. Key highlights include:- Unmatched Flexibility: BENlabs’ on-set expertise combined with Mirriad’s virtual integrations creates seamless opportunities for brands to integrate into content being filmed and distributed globally.- Integrated Campaigns: The dual-pathway solution strengthens campaign impact by combining traditional and virtual placements for maximum effectiveness.- Comprehensive Measurement: A unified tracking framework enables advertisers to monitor performance across all placements, including insights into brand lift, ROI, and cultural resonance.Stephan Beringer, CEO at Mirriad said, “This groundbreaking collaboration leverages the major trend of brands shifting their advertising strategies towards in-content to effectively stand out and better engage audiences. By merging BENlab’s distinct expertise and capabilities with Mirriad’s leading in-content solutions, we are providing a seamless, all-in-one, integrated partner ecosystem and connected solution.”“Our collaboration with Mirriad represents an exciting step forward in BENlabs’ mission to redefine how brands connect with audiences through entertainment. By combining BENlabs’ expertise in strategic integrations with Mirriad’s virtual product placement technology, we’re poised to deliver even more seamless, impactful brand moments that resonate with today’s viewers – wherever they are” said Erin Schmidt, GM for Product Placement at BENlabs.This collaboration allows both companies to deliver a comprehensive solution for their clients to unlock new content opportunities across premium productions, networks, and digital content.Both parties will also work together on a measurement framework, allowing advertisers to assess campaign performance across traditional product placement, virtual product placement, and influencer marketing. This will provide a comprehensive view of performance and ROI across multiple platforms.About MirriadThe advertising solution for the streaming age, Mirriad’s multi-patented and award-winning AI-powered virtual product placement platform dynamically inserts brands into Television, Streaming, VOD, music video, and Influencer content. Mirriad creates net-new revenue opportunities for content owners with an ad format that virtually integrates brands in entertainment content, drives exceptional performance for advertisers and dramatically improves the viewing experience. Mirriad currently operates in the US, Europe, and India.About BENlabsBENlabs is an entertainment marketing company transforming the way that brands and creators connect with their audiences. With a foundation built on industry-leading expertise across product placement, influencer marketing and social media channel optimization with YouTube growth optimization platform TubeBuddy, BENlabs leverages data-driven insights to turn moments of attention into lasting emotional connections and measurable business outcomes. BENlabs works with the world’s top brands and creators, including Microsoft, General Motors, Frito-Lay, Tencent and Hanes.

