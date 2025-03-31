New Perthera Peer-Reviewed Study Reveals Metastatic Site as Key Prognostic Factor in Pancreatic Cancer

Findings published in The Oncologist underscore the need to account for metastatic site and genomic context in pancreatic cancer trial design

Ignoring the biological and clinical differences between metastatic sites risks introducing confounders into trial results and may limit the effectiveness of targeted therapies.” — Dr. Emanuel “Chip” Petricoin, Chief Science Officer at Perthera

MCCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant advancement for pancreatic cancer research, Perthera announces a new peer-reviewed study published in The Oncologist highlights the critical impact of metastatic site on patient survival — with major implications for drug development and clinical trial design. Conducted by a cross-institutional team led by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and powered by Perthera’s real-world data, the study found that patients with lung metastases from Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC) live significantly longer than those with liver metastases.The study examined data from 852 PDAC patients, offering statistically significant evidence that metastatic site is not just a clinical detail — it is a driver of prognosis and, potentially, therapeutic response.Key Published Findings:- Resectable PDAC: Lung-only metastasis was associated with a 5.1-year median survival, compared to 2.3 years for liver-only cases.- Advanced PDAC: Lung-only patients had a 2.0-year median survival, vs. 1.3 years for liver-only metastasis.Biopharma Takeaway: Context Matters“This study is quite significant for the biopharma community,” said Dr. Emanuel “Chip” Petricoin, Chief Science Officer at Perthera and co-author of the publication. “Ignoring the biological and clinical differences between metastatic sites risks introducing confounders into trial results and may limit the effectiveness of targeted therapies.”The research found that liver metastases were enriched with TP53 mutations and MYC amplifications, whereas lung metastases showed elevated rates of STK11 and GNAS mutations — differences that may reflect distinct evolutionary trajectories and therapeutic vulnerabilities.Implications for Drug Development and Trial Design:- Stratify by metastatic site: Liver and lung metastases may represent biologically distinct subgroups; patient populations should not be treated as homogenous.- Account for molecular profiles: Trial eligibility and data analysis should integrate site-specific genomic markers.- Optimize endpoints: Survival outcomes vary substantially by metastasis type; understanding this can improve endpoint modeling and power calculations.“Perthera’s real-world dataset is uniquely positioned to drive these insights,” said Donna Tuths, CEO of Perthera. “This is not just about scientific discovery — it’s about creating smarter trials, faster approvals through the use of our synthetic control arms, and ultimately, better outcomes for patients.”Call to Action: Build Smarter Trials, TogetherWhether through enhanced patient stratification, biomarker-guided inclusion criteria, or adaptive trial design, incorporating metastatic site biology into protocol development is now a must-have, not a nice-to-have. Perthera owns one of the most comprehensive patient data sets with matched tissue in pancreatic cancer for researchers. “Our comprehensive data set presents a unique opportunity for companies to collaborate with Perthera to apply these findings in ongoing and future PDAC trials. Our goal is to help accelerate the work that others are doing in the pancreatic cancer drug development space, to help bring better treatments to market faster”, said Donna Tuths, CEO of Perthera.This research was conducted as part of Perthera’s Gastrointestinal Precision Oncology Clinical Study (GIPOCS) Program and included collaboration with Johns Hopkins University, UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, and the University of Arizona Cancer Center. The study was supported by the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN).About Perthera Perthera, The Therapeutic Intelligence Company, is a leader in AI-driven precision oncology solutions. With patented technology utilized at over 600 cancer treatment centers across the United States, Perthera has provided decision support to over 1,500 oncologists. Its Perthera Report integrates multi-omic test results from any source to deliver ranked therapy options tailored to each patient’s unique molecular profile. These insights are further validated by real-world outcomes, contributing to continuous advancements in artificial intelligence. Perthera’s platform is lab-agnostic and enriched by data from leading NGS diagnostic providers, including Tempus AI, Foundation Medicine, Caris, and Guardant. This unparalleled dataset has been leveraged by biopharma companies and institutions such as the DOD Cancer Moonshot Program. Peer-reviewed publications have validated the Perthera Report’s ability to improve patient outcomes, including a study showing a 2.4-fold increase in progression-free survival.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.