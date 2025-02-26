Perthera Report Pancreatic Version Now Available, Revolutionizing Chemo Selection for Pancreatic Cancer Treatment

First-of-Its-Kind AI Predictor Eliminates Guesswork in Frontline Chemotherapy Selection, Empowering Oncologists with Unprecedented Data-Driven Insights

MCCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perthera, The Therapeutic Intelligence Company, today announced the launch of the Perthera ReportPancreatic version (PRPv)— a game-changing precision oncology tool designed to revolutionize pancreatic cancer treatment for newly diagnosed patients with metastatic cancer being treated at frontline. This new version of the Perthera Report was designed specifically for oncologists treating pancreatic cancer patients and includes Perthera’s recently announced frontline chemotherapy predictor. Perthera’s ranked therapy report uniquely uses a patient’s prior medical history and molecular test results to precisely rank patient therapy options. It also employs a virtual molecular tumor board for every patient report.For the first time, oncologists can utilize the novel Perthera analysis for optimal treatment planning considering patient-specific likelihood of chemotherapy effectiveness for pancreatic cancer before treatment begins, arming them with AI-powered insights to select the best frontline therapy for each patient. The PRPv leverages a clinically validated signature that eliminates uncertainty in chemotherapy selection, a breakthrough that could save crucial time in treating patients.A Turning Point in Pancreatic Cancer CarePancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest, ranking as the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths, with a five-year survival rate less than 13%. In the U.S., 66,000 new patients are diagnosed annually, facing devastating odds. Until now, oncologists had no reliable way to determine which of the two most widely used chemotherapy regimens for frontline treatment of newly diagnosed pancreatic cancer—FOLFIRINOX (FFX) or gemcitabine plus nab-paclitaxel (GA)—would be most effective for patients.For decades, physicians have been forced to rely on a trial-and-error approach, costing patients precious time and potentially compromising survival outcomes. Now, with PRPv’s predictive intelligence, oncologists can eliminate the guesswork and make precise, personalized treatment decisions from day one.“This is the dawn of a new era in pancreatic cancer treatment,” said Donna Tuths, CEO of Perthera. “With the world’s first AI-powered chemotherapy predictor, we are not just improving the standard of care—we are shattering old paradigms. Oncologists now have the power to make data-driven, patient-specific decisions that could dramatically change survival outcomes.”A Paradigm Shift for Oncology & The Future of NGS TestingPRPv’s ability to predict chemotherapy effectiveness before treatment marks a fundamental shift in how oncologists approach pancreatic cancer care. By utilizing next-generation sequencing (NGS) and molecular profiling along with patient-specific clinical data, the tool provides unmatched patient-specific insights, allowing clinicians to tailor treatment with unprecedented accuracy.“Empowering oncologists with data-driven predictions to choose amongst standard of care therapy options can significantly improve outcomes for patients with pancreatic cancer,” said Anna Berkenblit, MD, MMSc, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at PanCAN. “We hope this precision oncology tool will drive more oncologists to employ next-generation sequencing (NGS) in their practice, deepening molecular insights and refining treatment strategies. PRPv is not only improving chemotherapy selection, it’s accelerating precision oncology.”The Power of AI and Real-World DataAt the core of PRPv is PDACai, a revolutionary AI-driven predictor developed using the world’s largest pancreatic cancer dataset. This dataset, built over 10 years and enriched by a six-year collaboration with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) and enhanced by Perthera’s Gastro-Intestinal Precision Oncology Clinical Study program (GIPOCS), has provided Perthera with unparalleled real-world evidence (RWE) and patient outcomes. By identifying mutational patterns and predictive insights, PDACai delivers unmatched accuracy in determining the relative likelihood that a specific frontline chemotherapy regimen offers the best chance of success.Clinically Validated, Backed by SciencePRPv has been rigorously validated. Studies published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology and presented at ASCO 2023 and most recently at ASCO GI 2025 confirm that PDACai’s predictions align with real-world progression-free outcomes, making it a powerful decision-support tool for oncologists.“This is a monumental advancement in precision oncology,” said Dr. Emanuel "Chip" Petricoin, PhD, Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder of Perthera. “For the first time, oncologists have access to an AI-powered tool that provides a data-driven likelihood of response prediction for frontline chemotherapy treatment of PDAC. PRPv is revolutionizing treatment planning, giving doctors a level of confidence and accuracy never before possible.”PRPv: A Bold Evolution of the Perthera ReportThe Perthera Report Pancreatic Version builds upon the company’s flagship Perthera Report, integrating the PDACai algorithm to deliver even deeper, disease-specific insights to doctors whose patient have not yet received a frontline therapy treatment.The Perthera Report is a cutting-edge clinical decision tool that synthesizes a patient’s medical history, molecular data, and real-world evidence to generate ranked therapy options, including clinical trial opportunities. Powered by AI and refined by a Virtual Molecular Tumor Board, the report has become an essential resource for oncologists treating solid tumor cancers, including pancreatic, colorectal, breast, lung, and gastrointestinal (GI) cancers and many others.Now, with PRPv, pancreatic cancer patients will benefit from the full power of the Perthera Report, enhanced by the precision intelligence of PDACai—a transformative leap forward in the way this aggressive disease is treated.PRPv is Available NOW—A New Standard in Oncology Begins TodayThe Perthera Report Pancreatic Version (PRPv) is available immediately for ordering by physicians across the country. Oncologists can access PRPv through Perthera’s order form or by reaching out to us at contactus@perthera.com.More than an advancement—it’s a revolution in pancreatic cancer care.About PertheraPerthera, The Therapeutic Intelligence Company, is a leader in AI-driven precision oncology solutions. With patented technology utilized at over 600 cancer treatment centers across the United States, Perthera has provided decision support to over 1,500 oncologists. Its Perthera Report integrates multi-omic test results from any source to deliver ranked therapy options tailored to each patient’s unique molecular profile. These insights are further validated by real-world outcomes, contributing to continuous advancements in artificial intelligence. Perthera’s platform is lab-agnostic and enriched by data from leading NGS diagnostic providers, including Tempus AI, Foundation Medicine, Caris, and Guardant. This unparalleled dataset has been leveraged by biopharma companies and institutions such as the DOD Cancer Moonshot Program. Peer-reviewed publications have validated the Perthera Report’s ability to improve patient outcomes, including a study showing a 2.4-fold increase in progression-free survival.

