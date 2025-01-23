Perthera to Present Research Validating World’s First AI-Driven Chemo Predictor at 2025 ASCO GI Cancers Symposium

MCCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perthera, a leader in precision oncology, will present follow-on research and validation of the world’s first AI-driven chemo predictor for frontline treatment in pancreatic cancer (PDAC) at the 2025 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium. This groundbreaking advancement, PDACai, was first discussed at ASCO 2023 and has since undergone significant advancements and extensive validation efforts. The announcement of this breakthrough in the frontline treatment of pancreatic cancer was made on January 14, 2025.Perthera will be making this predictor available to ordering physicians and their patients as part of the Perthera Report Pancreatic Version (PV) in February 2025. PDACai is the world’s first validated artificial intelligence signature designed to predict front-line chemotherapy effectiveness for newly diagnosed patients. PDACai analyzes patient genomic, clinical, epidemiological, treatment and outcome data to predict the relative effectiveness of the two most common frontline chemotherapy regimens for PDAC—FOLFIRINOX (FFX) and gemcitabine plus nab-paclitaxel (GA). Prior to PDACai, there has been no way for a treating clinician to know which of these two frequently used frontline treatments a patient would most likely respond to without trialing the patient on each of these drug regimens, losing critical time and impacting overall survival.This frontline chemo predictor for pancreatic cancer represents a major milestone for oncologists and patients alike. The Perthera Report PV will provide life-changing insights for pancreatic cancer patients, who urgently need personalized and effective treatment options. By empowering oncologists with precise, data-driven predictions, this technology has the potential to significantly improve outcomes for one of the most challenging cancers to treat.The PDACai signature was first described in 2023 at the ASCO meeting, and the independent validation is being discussed this year at the 2025 ASCO GI meeting.ASCO GI 2025 Poster Session # 776The research will be highlighted during Poster Session B: Cancers of the Pancreas, Small Bowel, and Hepatobiliary Tract on January 24, 2025, from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM PST in Level 1, West Hall, and will also be available On Demand for virtual attendees.Title: Validation of PDACai v2.0 in predicting relative benefit from frontline FOLFIRINOX (FFX) andgemcitabine /nab-paclitaxel (GA) for patients (pts) with metastatic pancreatic cancer (mPDAC).Research Background• Nearly 50% of patients with mPDAC do not receive second-line therapy for metastatic disease following frontline treatments with FFX or GA.• Genomic alterations in the DDR pathway (e.g., BRCA1/2) have been linked to longer progression-free survival (PFS) with platinum-containing regimenslike FFX.• PDACai v2.0 leverages comprehensive next-generation sequencing (NGS) profiles to predict benefit from FFX or GA in mPDAC. Updates in version 2.0include the removal of ATM mutations from the DDR pathway and the addition of new variant-level features, such as TP53 gain-of-function mutations.This study underscores the potential of PDACai v2.0 to transform clinical decision-making by offering tailored guidance for first-line treatment in mPDAC. Its ability to predict PFS and overall survival outcomes for both FFX and GA cohorts represents a significant step forward in precision oncology.According to Donna Tuths, CEO of Perthera: “The mission to leverage AI and machine learning to improve patient outcomes has taken a substantial step forward with PDACai v2.0. The presentation of this validation data demonstrates how cutting-edge technology can reshape the treatment landscape for patients with pancreatic cancer and provides a blueprint for similar advancements across cancer types.”Dr. Lynn M. Matrisian, Chief Science Advisor at the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), added: "PDACai v2.0 moves us forward in the fight against pancreatic cancer. By empowering oncologists with validated, data-driven predictions, this innovation offers hope for better outcomes and improved quality of life for patients facing one of the most aggressive cancers. We’re grateful that our partnership with Perthera through the PanCAN Know Your Tumorprecision medicine program allowed the collection of tumor molecular profiles and real-world outcomes data to support the generation of this important tool."Attendees are encouraged to visit the poster session to learn more about these findings and ongoing research. In addition, to order a report or to get a briefing on the Perthera Report Pancreatic Version link to our Contact Us page . The poster will also be available on Perthera’s website following the conclusion of the symposium.Perthera, The Therapeutic Intelligence Company, is a leader in AI-driven precision oncology solutions. With patented technology utilized at over 600 cancer treatment centers across the United States, Perthera has provided decision support to more than 1,500 oncologists. Its Perthera Report integrates multi-omic test results from any source to deliver ranked therapy options tailored to each patient’s unique molecular profile. These insights are further validated by real-world outcomes, contributing to continuous advancements in artificial intelligence. Perthera’s platform is lab-agnostic and enriched by data from leading NGS diagnostic providers, including Tempus AI, Foundation Medicine, Caris, and Guardant. This unparalleled dataset has been leveraged by biopharma companies and institutions such as the Department of Defense Cancer Moonshot Program. Peer-reviewed publications have validated the Perthera Report’s ability to improve patient outcomes, including a study showing a 2.4-fold increase in progression-free survival.

