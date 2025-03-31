First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union Honored with Two Diamond Awards for Innovative Small-Minded Banking Campaign

First Commonwealth Marketing Team & Leadership America's Credit Unions Logo First Commonwealth Logo

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union has been recognized among the nation's best in credit union marketing, earning two prestigious Diamond Awards from America's Credit Unions . The credit union received honors in the Video Commercial – Single or Series and Brand Awareness categories for its Small-Minded Banking campaign, a bold initiative redefining the term "small-minded" to emphasize personalized service, community focus, and exceptional value for members.The Diamond Awards celebrate excellence in credit union marketing, recognizing organizations that push creative boundaries to elevate brand awareness and member engagement. This year's competition saw a record-breaking 1,400 submissions, with 180 credit unions, agencies, and associations from 42 states earning distinctions for their outstanding work."We are truly thrilled to celebrate First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union and the other Diamond Award winners with such a prestigious recognition," said Lesli Bishop, Co-Chair of the Diamond Awards and Chief Marketing Officer at Family Savings Credit Union in Gadsden, Ala. "These credit unions not only reflect the core values of the credit union movement, but they exemplify the forward-thinking and innovative strategies within our industry."John Melcher, CCE, Chief Strategy Officer at First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union, expressed pride in the campaign's success: "Small-Minded Banking challenges the notion that being 'big' is always better. At First Commonwealth, we embrace being small-minded—hyper-focused on our members' financial wellness, delivering personalized service, and staying nimble to meet their needs. This award is a testament to our commitment to innovative, member-first banking."For more than 30 years, the Diamond Awards have recognized credit unions that set new standards for creativity and effectiveness in marketing. First Commonwealth's Small-Minded Banking campaign is a prime example of how a fresh perspective can resonate with members and reinforce the values of the credit union movement.About First Commonwealth Federal Credit UnionFirst Commonwealth, headquartered in Allentown, PA, is one of the most accomplished and preeminent credit unions serving Pennsylvania and New Jersey. With 14 locations and a top-tier digital banking experience, it serves over 95,000 members and 2,400 companies. Since 1959, First Commonwealth has prioritized growth, innovation, technology, and friendly service. First Commonwealth has 260+ employees and over $1.3 billion in assets, operating as a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative embodying purpose-driven values.About America’s Credit UnionsAmerica’s Credit Unions is the unified voice for not-for-profit credit unions and their more than140 million members nationwide. America’s Credit Unions provides strong advocacy, resources and services to protect, empower and advance credit unions and the people and communities they serve. For more information about America’s Credit Unions, visit AmericasCreditUnions.org.About Councils:Councils is a member-led, collaborative community of credit union leaders providing vibrant peer interaction, new ideas and innovation to foster professional development while advocating for the overall success of the credit union movement. There are eight Councils with a network of more than 8,000 credit union professionals. For more information, visit americascreditunions.org/councils.

