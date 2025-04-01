Top Richmond Plastic Surgeon Appears on Reality TV

Dr. Neil J. Zemmel, the director of Richmond Aesthetic Surgery and Dermlounge medical spa, recently appeared on WE TV’s “Love During Lockup.”

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Neil J. Zemmel, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Richmond and founder of Richmond Aesthetic Surgery, was recently featured on Season 5, Episode 58 of WE TV's reality series "Love During Lockup." The episode, titled "Revenge Served Poolside," aired on January 31, 2025.In this episode, Dr. Zemmel provided professional insights into the transformative power of plastic surgery when he met with Savannah, one of the stars of “Love During Lockup,” to discuss her goals for body contouring and provide recommendations. His appearance underscores the growing intersection between cosmetic procedures and personal narratives showcased in reality television.Dr. Zemmel has performed more than 5,000 surgical procedures over the past two decades. He is renowned for his expertise in breast augmentation and other breast surgery procedures, as well as treatments for body contouring, facial enhancement, and skin rejuvenation. Dr. Zemmel is also skilled with numerous minimally-invasive and non-surgical options, including laser therapies, cosmetic injectables, and medically supervised weight loss solutions in Richmond . His practice is dedicated to offering personalized care and state-of-the-art techniques to ensure the most natural-looking results possible for each patient."Being part of 'Love During Lockup' provided a unique opportunity to discuss how aesthetic enhancements can positively impact individuals' lives," says Dr. Zemmel. "It's essential to approach each patient's needs with compassion and precision, aiming for outcomes that boost confidence and overall well-being."Episodes of the popular reality program, “Love During Lockup,” are available to view on WE TV’s cable channel or its online streaming platform.About Dr. Neil J. ZemmelDr. Neil J. Zemmel is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. As the Medical Director of Richmond Aesthetic Surgery, Richmond Aesthetic Weight Loss, and the Dermlounge medical spa, Dr. Zemmel offers a broad range of surgical and non-surgical procedures for both women and men seeking customized treatment options to help them achieve their aesthetic goals. Dr. Zemmel completed his undergraduate studies at the College of William and Mary and earned his medical degree from the University of Virginia School of Medicine. He later completed a six-year Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery program at the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. Dr. Zemmel is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and holds membership in The Aesthetic Society, The American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and other renowned medical organizations. Dr. Zemmel is available for interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Zemmel and Richmond Aesthetic Surgery, visit richmondplasticsurgery.com and facebook.com/RichmondAestheticSurgery.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.richmondplasticsurgery.com/press-releases/top-richmond-plastic-surgeon-appears-on-reality-tv/ ###Richmond Aesthetic Surgery11934 W Broad StreetSuite 200Richmond, VA 23233(804) 423-2100Rosemont Media

