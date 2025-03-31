The KX Speed Valve speeds up the movements of the tree shear and improves its controllability

CEO Kimmo Tossavainen and the KX Speed Valve for Tree Shears KX Speed Valve KX-TreeShears logo

ÄäNEKOSKI, KESKI-SUOMI, FINLAND, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KX-TreeShears Oy has developed a new speed valve that makes the operation of the tree shear significantly more efficient. The KX Speed Valve greatly accelerates the grapple’s movements and enhances its controllability. This innovation is an important step toward even smoother timber harvesting.The tree shear can be used to cut, stack, and load energy wood, such as small trees, bushes, and branches. These grapples are commonly used in forestry, agriculture, and road maintenance. Versatile tree shears are employed, for example, in forest restoration, clearing roadsides and field edges, and collecting energy wood for bioenergy plants. When needed, they can also be used to clear firebreaks and clean up storm damage.With a tree shear, a larger amount of wood can be processed at once. The grapple reduces the need for manual labor, which speeds up processes and lessens the physical strain on workers. Therefore, the tree shear improves workplace well-being and reduces the risk of injuries.KX Tree Shear – high-quality, lightweight, and easy to maintain The wood grapples from KX-TreeShears Oy are developed and manufactured in Finland, a country with strong expertise in forestry. KX-TreeShears’ wood grapples feature a modular design and detachable blades, setting them apart from competitors’ products. Thanks to the modular structure, the tree shear is lightweight, versatile, and efficient. This design also simplifies the product’s maintenance. There’s no need to replace the entire tree shear; instead, only the part that may have worn out or broken during use can be swapped out.KX-TreeShears wood grapples are excellent tools for forestry work. The new innovative speed valve further enhances work efficiency. Wood grapples manufactured by KX-TreeShears are already sold in many European countries, as well as the United States and Canada, and the new valve is a natural addition to the product family.KX Speed Valve speeds up workThe KX Speed Valve accelerates the operation of the two-cylinder KX Tree Shear. This compact yet powerful valve elevates the grapple’s performance to a whole new, higher level. The innovative speed valve significantly speeds up the grapple’s jaw movements: the speed of opening and closing motions is even doubled. As a result, work becomes more efficient, and productivity increases.Additionally, thanks to the valve, the grapple’s controls respond more sensitively, and the fast movements make operation more intuitive. The grapple’s user-friendliness increases, which is a highly important factor in professional use.The valve is compact, measuring only 60 x 120 x 150 mm. Its small size allows it to be installed, for example, directly inside the tree shear’s frame. This makes installation easy and saves space.About the companyKX-TreeShears Oy manufactures efficient, professional-grade products for forestry professionals, improving the efficiency and comfort of forest work. The products are developed and assembled in Northern Europe, Finland, where the forestry industry is a strong part of national identity and where there is long-standing expertise in the field.KX-TreeShears’ high-quality wood grapples are the result of extensive development work. The third-generation KX Tree Shear was designed based on feedback from industry professionals. This durable and versatile grapple is sold in the United States, Canada, and most of Europe.

