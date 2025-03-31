Long Island Laundry Jet Brings Cutting-Edge Laundry Transport Technology to Long Island Homes and Businesses

Long Island Laundry Jet

Team of licensed, insured, and OSHA-certified installers ensure professional and safe installation process.

With the Laundry Jet system, we’re giving homeowners and businesses a smarter, cleaner, and faster way to manage laundry.” — Mike Pepe

BABYLON, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Long Island Laundry Jet is proud to announce its role as the authorized installer of the revolutionary Laundry Jet system across Long Island and the greater New York area. This state-of-the-art solution redefines the way homes and commercial facilities handle laundry — using air-powered suction technology to transport laundry instantly from various rooms directly to the laundry area Designed to streamline household chores and improve efficiency, the Laundry Jet system eliminates the hassle of laundry baskets, stair trips, or cluttered hampers. With just the press of a button or swipe of a switch, users can send clothes, towels, and linens flying effortlessly through a sleek, in-wall transport system.“Laundry doesn’t need to be a burden,” said Mike Pepe, a spokesperson for Long Island Laundry Jet. “With the Laundry Jet system, we’re giving homeowners and businesses a smarter, cleaner, and faster way to manage laundry.”As Long Island’s exclusive installer, Long Island Laundry Jet provides full-service installation — from design consultation to system integration. Their team of licensed, insured, and OSHA-certified professionals ensures that every installation is completed with safety, precision, and long-term reliability in mind.Whether you're outfitting a custom home, retrofitting an existing property, or upgrading a commercial laundry facility , Long Island Laundry Jet offers solutions tailored to your unique needs.Key benefits of the Laundry Jet system include:- Fast and quiet transport of laundry via air suction- Multi-room access points for convenience- Custom configurations for homes and businesses- Seamless, professional installation by certified expertsTo learn more about the Laundry Jet system or schedule a consultation, visit https://www.longislandlaundryjet.com or contact Long Island Laundry Jet at (516) 675-7514About Long Island Laundry JetLong Island Laundry Jet is proud to be the authorized installer of the Laundry Jet system in Long Island and New York. Our team of licensed, insured, and OSHA-certified installers ensures a professional and safe installation process. From the initial consultation to the final setup, we provide a seamless experience tailored to your specific needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.