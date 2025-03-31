New Task Force Developed to Provide Community Feedback to the WPSD School Board and Administration

We need to help heal the district and continue to move forward improving outcomes for our kids.” — Tony Perry, President I CEO of Park State Bank & Trust

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WPSDForward is a grassroots initiative led by Tony Perry, President I CEO of Park State Bank & Trust. “The inspiration behind founding this organization is the negation of the school tax, which has led to a potentially serious funding shortfall for the Woodland Park School District (WPSD),” said Perry. “There is zero trust by the community regarding the management of the WPSD.”The WPSDForward task force seeks to review and verify facts while providing ideas, guidance, and support to the entire District. “We aim for a community-wide understanding of the funding, communication, and management shortfalls within the district, with the goal of gathering information and ideas from the community (stakeholders) to help find solutions,” said Perry. “We will continuously ask, ‘What is best for our students?’”The task force will also provide guidance, if needed, regarding the search for the new Superintendent.While Perry will lead the group’s efforts, the initiative remains open to all community members who wish to contribute constructively and participate within the task force’s established guidelines. “We welcome community volunteers who are willing to offer their time, skills, and experience to benefit the entire District,” said Perry. “I want to emphasize that passion over emotion will be necessary to participate. We will concentrate on verifying facts rather than repeating rhetoric.”The task force website, WPSDForward.org, will openly publish all task force meeting dates, proposed initiatives, and research results. The task force will provide verified information, data, and ideas to the district management and encourage them to take the work seriously.Park State Bank & Trust has provided initial funding for some task force costs, including the website. Community volunteers interested in participating in the task force can register through the website at WPSDForward.org.“We need to help restore trust and establish clear expectations for the current and future school boards. We must ensure they provide proper oversight and conduct business openly, which can be messy and inefficient at times but is necessary,” said Perry. “We need to help heal the district and continue to move forward improving outcomes for our kids.”--30--

