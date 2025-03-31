Akira Senju, Ayaka Hirahara Create Theme Song for Expo 2025 Pavilion 'PASONA NATUREVERSE'

"Thank You, Life / To the Future of 8 Billion" CD Cover Ayaka Hirahara Akira Senju PASONA NATUREVERSE exterior Pavilion exhibit overview

"Thank You, Life / To the Future of 8 Billion" released March 26, package launch on April 2

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasona Group Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Yasuyuki Nambu) will exhibit a private sector pavilion, PASONA NATUREVERSE, at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. The company has welcomed composer Akira Senju as Sound Producer, overseeing the complete production of music and sound for all exhibits in the pavilion.

The pavilion's theme songs, "Thank You, Life / To the Future of 8 Billion" (Japanese: "Inochi, Arigatou / 80 Oku no Mirai he"), composed by Senju and performed by vocalist Ayaka Hirahara, was released digitally on March 26 (Wednesday). A physical package release will follow on April 2 (Wednesday).

■ About Ayaka Hirahara

Profile:

Ayaka Hirahara debuted with her first single, "Jupiter", in 2003. She has received numerous awards and accolades as a singer, including the Japan Record Award for Best New Artist and a Japan Gold Disc Award. In addition to her singing career, she has been active in musicals, voice acting, television, and film dubbing. In 2015, she established the Ayaka Hirahara Jupiter Fund to contribute to society and support various causes through music. She also performed the Japanese national anthem at the opening match of the Rugby World Cup 2019. Her notable musical performances include "Love Never Dies", "Beautiful", "Mary Poppins", "Fist of the North Star", and "Moulin Rouge! The Musical". Her long-running tour, "Ayaka Hirahara Concert Tour 2024-2025: The Swinging Classics!", produced in collaboration with composer/producer Masataka Matsutoya, is set to resume on May 20, 2025 at Tokyo Suntory Hall.

Comment:

"When we first meet a loved one, we express gratitude for their birth into this world. Similarly, when we lose a loved one, we are grateful for the life they lived. Life comes with hardships, but our determination to live to the fullest is more precious than anything. I believe we are deeply moved and inspired by the radiance of life. I am honored to participate in the Expo, where this radiance gathers from all over the world through song."

■ About Akira Senju, PASONA NATUREVERSE Sound Producer

Profile:

Akira Senju is a composer and guest professor at Tokyo University of the Arts. Major works include piano concerto "Shukumei"; operas "Sumidagawa", "Manyo-syu", and "Taki no Shiraito"; and musical "Into the White Night". He has also composed music for TV dramas "Fūrinkazan" and "VIVANT", anime "Mobile Suit Victory Gundam" and "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood", as well as numerous documentaries and video games. He has received numerous accolades, including four Japan Academy Prizes for Music.

Comment:

The lyrics for these two songs, "Thank You, Life" and "To the Future of 8 Billion", were created by weaving together many writings, essays, and words submitted by members of the Pasona Group. I blended and based those thoughts into music to create these songs. I believe that it was fate that allowed us to have Ayaka Hirahara sing, as she was exactly who I imagined when first composing this music. I hope it will make for a big message. I hope we can all sing in unison. I created these songs while believing in the power of music.

■ About the "PASONA NATUREVERSE" Pavilion

Pasona Group's job is to harness the potential of the individual. We aim to help build a society in which everyone can flourish in good health and vibrance.

“Thank You, Life.”

We want to create a world where life is respected; a world enveloped in gratitude for life, from children to the elderly, among all people across the world.

Our society is a part of the natural world, and humanity's continued existence is thanks to nature. However, at some point, we began to take nature for granted. Have we forgotten to be grateful?

Giving thanks to each other, to the rich blessings bestowed upon humanity by nature, and for the fact that we are alive right now. We want to create a new world in which these expressions of thanks resonate and are passed down to the next generation.

We hope that many people from all over the world will visit our pavilion and become future creators of a world which reverberates with gratitude, and work with us to create the "NATUREVERSE" (Nature x Universe). This is the hope of Pasona Group.

Pavilion Exhibition Overview

(1) Body: Medical / Food: Creating a healthy body through the latest medical care and food.

(2) Mind: Life Purpose / Compassion: Building a spiritually rich society based on the spirit of compassion, in which everyone can envision their own futures, and which is full of diversity and purpose in life.

(3) Bonds: Work / Mutual Aid: Designing a truly prosperous society in which all people can work vibrantly and live happily, in other words, a "Mutual Society" of mutual assistance.

For details regarding the pavilion:

https://www.pasonagroup.co.jp/english/expo/

■ Company Overview: Pasona Group Inc.

Since its founding in 1976, Pasona Group Inc. has promoted diversity under its corporate philosophy of providing “Solutions to Society's Problems” and has continued to create opportunities for each and every individual to play an active role with pride and dreams.

In 2008, the company began the challenge of regional revitalization by attracting human resources to Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture. Pasona Group endeavors to create a way of life and work that is enriching both physically and mentally, and to create new industries with dreams, including a health industry that takes advantage of the rich nature, food, and culture of Awaji Island.

Location: PASONA SQUARE, Minami-Aoyama 3-1-30 Minato-ku, Tokyo

Foundation: February 16th, 1976

Paid-in Capital: 5 billion yen

Business Activities: BPO Solutions (contracting), Expert Solutions (temporary staffing), Career Solutions (placement/recruiting, outplacement), Global Solutions (overseas), Life Solutions (childcare support and education business, nursing care,

life support), Regional Revitalization and Tourism Solutions

