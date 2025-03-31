Macao Orchestra presents the concert “The Rite of Spring” with French Piano Virtuoso Jean-Yves Thibaudet reviving Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 5

MACAU, March 31 - Presented by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, and Wynn, the concert “The Rite of Spring” will be held on 19 April (Saturday) at 8pm, at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. French piano virtuoso Jean-Yves Thibaudet will visit Macao and collaborate with the Macao Orchestra and its Music Director and Principal Conductor Lio Kuok Man for the first time, to perform Camille Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 5 “The Egyptian”. The programme also includes the work The Rite of Spring by Igor Stravinsky, considered one of the most significant compositions of the early 20th century and recognised for its grand orchestration and innovative style. On this occasion, the Macao Orchestra will present this masterpiece with a line-up of over one hundred musicians, offering the audience an intense and breath-taking experience.

Jean-Yves Thibaudet has earned the reputation of being “one of the world’s finest pianists” and is well known for his interpretations in the realm of classical music. With an extensive collection of recordings, he has made over 70 albums and six film scores. Thibaudet has received two Grammy nominations and won numerous accolades, including the German Record Critics’ Award, Diapason d'Or (France), the Victoires de la Musique Classique (France), the Edison Award (Amsterdam), the Gramophone Award (UK), and the Echo Klassik Award (Germany). He also performed the piano solos in the Oscar-winning film Pride and Prejudice, garnering widespread acclaim.

With his extraordinary technique and captivating charisma, Thibaudet will perform Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 5 “The Egyptian”, a work brimming with exotic charm and romantic flair. The evening’s programme will also feature Fazıl Say’s Grand Bazaar and Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring. Renowned for its complex orchestration and unpredictable rhythms, The Rite of Spring demands impeccable coordination and technical mastery from the musicians. The work not only redefined classical music conventions but also laid the foundation for many avant-garde and cinematic compositions that followed.

The Macao Orchestra 2024–25 Concert Season is co-organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A. and Wynn Resorts (Macau), S.A., and supported by the Bank of China Macau Branch. The concert “The Rite of Spring” is presented by Wynn, and will last approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes with an interval. Tickets are on sale at the Macao Ticketing Network at MOP 300, MOP250, MOP200 and MOP150. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; online ticketing: www.macauticket.com.