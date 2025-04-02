THE FUTURE ROCKS ANNOUNCE NEW POP-UP LOCATION AT K11 MUSEA HONG KONG

THE FUTURE ROCKS' new pop up store at K11 Musea THE FUTURE ROCKS' new pop up store at K11 Musea THE FUTURE ROCKS' new pop up store at K11 Musea THE FUTURE ROCKS' new pop up store at K11 Musea THE FUTURE ROCKS' new pop up store at K11 Musea

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hong Kong, 1st April 2025 – THE FUTURE ROCKS, a pioneering global online platform specializing in lab-grown jewelry products, is thrilled to announce the opening of its latest pop-up location at K11 MUSEA, opening from 1st April 2025. This vibrant new space will showcase a carefully curated collection of sustainable jewelry and innovative designs from around the globe that inspire the jewelry industry.

Located in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui, K11 MUSEA is a unique cultural and retail destination that celebrates art, innovation, and craftsmanship. THE FUTURE ROCKS is excited to continue being part of this dynamic community and to offer guests an immersive shopping experience that intertwines design, daily elegance, and sustainability.

The pop-up will feature a selection of THE FUTURE ROCKS' signature pieces, including meticulously handcrafted jewelry that employs recycled precious metals and eco-friendly production methods. To enhance the customer experience, a digital screen will display the complete range of offerings from the online store. Knowledgeable staff will be on hand to provide detailed insights about the products, ensuring that customers receive a comprehensive understanding of THE FUTURE ROCKS’ brand values and offerings.

"We are excited to announce the opening of our new pop-up location at K11 MUSEA," said Anthony Tsang, CEO of THE FUTURE ROCKS. "As we bid farewell to our previous pop-up, which has been serving our valued clients since early 2024 on the same floor, this new space offers an ideal blend of culture, creativity, and commerce that aligns seamlessly with our brand values. We look forward to continuing to engage with customers in this inspiring retail environment and reaffirming our commitment to providing an exceptional shopping experience for our customers."

Pop-up detail

Opening Hours: 11 am – 9 pm Daily

Location: Kiosk LA105, K11 Musea, 18 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Explore the THE FUTURE ROCKS’ official website for the diversified range of sustainable jewelry

Media Enquiry:

media@thefuturerocks.com



ABOUT THE FUTURE ROCKS

THE FUTURE ROCKS is the world’s premier destination for future-forward jewelry. Future-forward materials, including recycled materials, lab-grown diamonds, and gemstones, are at the heart of all the pieces under THE FUTURE ROCKS’ universe, making a powerful statement while leaving a gentler legacy.

