THE FUTURE ROCKS Debuts Inaugural Pet Collection：Where Jewelry Craftsmanship Meets Pet Fashion

THE FUTURE ROCKS is set to present their inaugural pet accessories collection from November 7–9, 2025, at Avenue of Stars, Hong Kong.

HONG KONG, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jewelry platform THE FUTURE ROCKS is excited to announce the launch of its inaugural pet accessories collection on November 10th, crafted by its in-house label, DESIGN LAB. This debut marks a new chapter in the fusion of fine jewelry and pet accessories, bringing jewelry-grade craftsmanship to each piece. Every item serves as a medium for emotional expression, celebrating the unique bond between owners and their pets through the lens of high fashion.

The collection features meticulously designed pet collars, leashes, and convertible charms that double as keychains. It includes 26 timeless alphabet charms and 4 distinctive pet-shaped charms, with collars and leashes available in versatile caramel brown and forest green. The signature "Pawtner and Me" set offers two styles of necklaces for owners, paired with matching pet charms, beautifully capturing the profound connection between humans and their pets.

Exceptional materials define the collection: medical-grade 316 stainless steel, lab-grown white sapphires in pavé settings, and EU REACH-certified AppleSkin™ vegan leather reflect the brand's commitment to safety, sustainability, and quality. The "Pawtner and Me" necklace is further distinguished by pavé-set lab-grown white diamonds on S925 silver, embodying understated luxury.

he new pet collection will be showcased at the preview event during the Pet-sion Pet Fashion Show & Awards Ceremony, hosted by PET-A-HOOD, from November 7–9, 2025, at Tsim Sha Tsui's Avenue of Stars. THE FUTURE ROCKS will present an immersive exhibition space, offering an exclusive sneak peek of the collection prior to its official release.

Highlights include a magazine-style photo studio where pets and owners can pose in the new collection for professional portraits, as well as a hands-on bag charm DIY workshop. Participants can customize their own charms, which are designed to coordinate seamlessly with the pet collection—making the "twinning with your pet" style a reality. Through these curated experiences, THE FUTURE ROCKS invites discerning pet lovers to explore the intersection of elevated style and everyday life, reinforcing the brand's vision of wearable artistry.

The Pet Collection will be available on www.thefuturerocks.com and at the Hong Kong K11 Musea pop-up store from November 10, 2025.

Event Details

Pet-sion Pet Fashion Show & Awards Ceremony

Dates & Times:

November 7, 2025 | 12:00 PM – 9:30 PM

November 8, 2025 | 12:00 PM – 9:30 PM

November 9, 2025 | 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: Booth C1, Zone B, Avenue of Stars, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

