Skillable recognized as a Core Challenger in the 2025 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning

The inclusion of Skillable’s innovative hands-on labs and skill validation underscores the importance of experiential learning for digital learning buyers.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable, the pioneer in hands-on learning and skill validation, has been ranked as a Core Challenger in the 2025 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning. Skillable provides 100,000+ learners each day with hands-on opportunities to practice their technical skills in virtual settings that mimic real-world tasks and scenarios. Hundreds of global organizations including Microsoft, CompTIA, EC Council and Quest Software, trust Skillable to provide the hands-on experiences their people need to fully master and validate their technical skills.

To date, Skillable has supported over 50 million hands-on lab launches, delivering personalised, highly customisable experiences that augment theoretical learning with experiences that stretch skills, build confidence and prove that skills are job-ready. Skillable’s positioning in the 2025 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning identifies its good track record in customer growth and advocacy within the EMEA market and the performance of its hands-on lab solution. Inclusion in the 2025 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning is based on a company’s Performance, Potential, Market Presence, Total Cost of Ownership, and Trajectory.

Sarah Danzl, Chief Marketing Officer of Skillable on its Core Challenger positioning said, “Skillable’s recognition in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning 2025 underscores the impact and value of hands-on solutions in the market. Immersing learners in the environments and technologies that they will experience in the real world better prepares them and gives them confidence to apply their skills, while validating that their skills are job-ready to their managers, hiring managers and leadership.”

“The focus on skills development to maintain competitive edge is stronger than ever, regardless of your industry or job role”, said David Wilson, CEO and founder of Fosway Group. “Skillable’s progress in helping the frontline workforce turn theory into application of skills has seen them named a Core Challenger in this year’s 9-Grid™.”

To discover more about Skillable, visit its website or learn more about the Fosway 9-Grid™ here.

