Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, April 01, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Athens
|Athens County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Champaign
|Mechanicsburg Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clark
|Clark County Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbiana
|City of Columbiana
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OP&F Examination
|Crawford
|Bucyrus City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Cleveland State University
4/1/2025 TO 4/1/2025
|Performance Audit
|Fairfield
|Basil Joint Fire District
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OP&F Examination
|Fayette
|Community Improvement Corporation of Washington Courthouse, Ohio
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Mercy Home Health Services LLC
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Focus Learning Academy of Northern Columbus
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Whitehall City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Geauga
|Berkshire Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Lockland Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Deer Park Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Village of Evendale
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Harrison
|Harrison Hills City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jackson
|Jackson County Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Jackson County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Jackson County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Lake
|Kirtland Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lucas
|Autism Academy of Learning
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Springfield Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Hudson City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Trumbull County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Vinton
|Vinton County District Board of Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren
|Clearcreek Township
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OP&F Examination
|Greater Ohio Virtual School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Wyandot
|Eden Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
Legal Disclaimer:
