Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 01, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, April 01, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Athens Athens County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Champaign Mechanicsburg Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark Clark County Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbiana City of Columbiana
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OP&F Examination
Crawford Bucyrus City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Cleveland State University
4/1/2025 TO 4/1/2025		 Performance Audit
Fairfield Basil Joint Fire District
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OP&F Examination
Fayette Community Improvement Corporation of Washington Courthouse, Ohio
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Franklin Mercy Home Health Services LLC
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Focus Learning Academy of Northern Columbus
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Whitehall City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Geauga Berkshire Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Lockland Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Deer Park Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Village of Evendale
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Harrison Harrison Hills City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Jackson Jackson County Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Jackson County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Jackson County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Lake Kirtland Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lucas Autism Academy of Learning
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Springfield Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Hudson City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Trumbull County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Vinton Vinton County District Board of Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren Clearcreek Township
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OP&F Examination
Greater Ohio Virtual School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Wyandot Eden Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

