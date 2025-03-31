Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 01, 2025

Public Affairs

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, April 01, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Athens Athens County Agricultural Society

12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022 Financial Audit Champaign Mechanicsburg Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Clark Clark County Educational Service Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Columbiana City of Columbiana

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Crawford Bucyrus City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Cleveland State University

4/1/2025 TO 4/1/2025 Performance Audit Fairfield Basil Joint Fire District

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Fayette Community Improvement Corporation of Washington Courthouse, Ohio

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Franklin Mercy Home Health Services LLC

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Focus Learning Academy of Northern Columbus

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Whitehall City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Geauga Berkshire Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton Lockland Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Deer Park Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Village of Evendale

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Harrison Harrison Hills City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Jackson Jackson County Airport Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government Jackson County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Jackson County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government Lake Kirtland Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Lucas Autism Academy of Learning

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Springfield Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Hudson City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Trumbull County Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Vinton Vinton County District Board of Health

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Warren Clearcreek Township

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Greater Ohio Virtual School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Wyandot Eden Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit