Skorpios and Murata Manufacturing showcase concept samples of Industry’s most advanced AI Optical Interconnect Engine

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skorpios Technologies, a leader in integrated silicon photonics and heterogeneous silicon nanostructures, today announced a roadmap for 1.6 Tbps and 3.2 Tbps photonic integrated circuits (PICs) and Optical Engine (OE) solutions, delivering the most advanced, cost-effective, high-speed AI and high-performance compute (HPC), and data center optical interconnect solutions in the industry.These next-generation PIC and OE products will be on display at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from April 1 – 3, 2025.The concept sample from Murata Manufacturing is an Optical Engine (OE) that integrates Skorpios’ 1.6 Tbps DR8 Tx Heterogeneous PIC, Driver IC, HPIC, and optical/electrical connectors, into a compact, high-performance solution, packaged on Murata’s proprietary LTCC (Low-Temperature Co-fired Ceramic) boards for superior thermal management, performance and reliability.This novel integration delivers:- Skorpios’ Propietary TruSiph™ Heterogeneous Integration Technology enabling high-performance and low-cost optoelectronic devices- Detachable electrical and optical connectors for seamless integration and scalability- Silicon-matched CTE for superior reliability- Low Thermal Impedance: for superior thermal managementToday, Silicon Photonics and PIC-based transceivers are at the heart of the AI, HPC, and communication infrastructure transformation, offering high-speed, power-efficient, and cost-effective data transmission at speeds of 1.6 Tbps and beyond. Recognizing this explosive growth in AI-driven networking, Skorpios is investing in next-generation optical interconnect solutions.Experience the Future of AI & Optical Interconnects at OFC 2025Skorpios and Murata will showcase their latest silicon photonics-based transceivers and Optical Engine solutions at the OFC Conference in San Francisco, CA, from March 30 to April 3, 2025.Visit booth #5065 in the North Hall of Moscone Convention Center to see how these innovative Silicon- Photonics CPOs, pluggables, and chip-to-chip GPU interconnects are revolutionizing high-speed computing and AI infrastructure optical connectivity.About Skorpios TechnologiesSkorpios Technologies is a leader in Silicon Photonics and advanced semiconductor fabrication, delivering next-generation solutions for AI infrastructure, hyperscale networking, HPC interconnects, optical transport networks, LiDAR, aerospace, and quantum computing. The company’s proprietary Tru-SiPh™ heterogeneous integration platform embeds lasers and III-V materials directly into silicon, redefining photonic performance, scalability, and cost-efficiency.In addition to its revolutionary 1.6 Tbps photonic integrated circuits (PICs), Skorpios offers comprehensive test-wafer services and high-volume foundry services, supporting the development and manufacturing of cutting-edge semiconductor and optical solutions. The company’s state-of-the-art Temecula-based fab enables 2.5D and 3D packaging, co-packaged optics, and customized integration for hyperscalers, networking vendors, AI accelerators, and semiconductor leaders.To learn more about Skorpios Technologies, visit www.SkorpiosInc.com To learn more about Murata Manufacturing, visit www.murata.com

