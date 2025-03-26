Skorpios Technologies Names Gunter Reiss as Chief Revenue Officer to Scale Silicon Photonics, AI, and Foundry Business

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skorpios Technologies, a leader in integrated silicon photonics and silicon nanostructures, today announced the appointment of Gunter Reiss as Chief Revenue Officer to accelerate global expansion across AI infrastructure, hyperscalers, optical networking, quantum computing, LiDAR, aerospace, and advanced foundry services.Reiss, a trailblazing industry leader with over 25 years of global sales, marketing, and business development experience, previously led growth initiatives at DZS Inc., A10 Networks, Ericsson, and DAMOVO, and served on the Skorpios board. His return marks a strategic move to capitalize on his deep expertise in scaling high-growth markets, forming strategic industry partnerships, and driving bold brand innovation. The timing is pivotal as Skorpios expands its game-changing heterogenous integrated silicon photonics solutions and foundry services.“Skorpios is revolutionizing integrated photonics at a time when the world is investing hundreds of billions into AI infrastructure, cloud, and next-gen networking,” said Gunter Reiss, Chief Revenue Officer. “Skorpios’ 1.6 Tbps and 3.2 Tbps transceivers enable high-speed interconnects for AI training clusters, where GPU-to-GPU communication demands more than 10 Tbps bandwidth. Heterogeneous integration reduces latency by embedding lasers and modulators directly into silicon, cutting power and cooling cost in data centers by more than 30%. With a full-stack foundry in Temecula providing customized test-wafer services and high-volume manufacturing for hyperscalers, semiconductor companies, and networking vendors we develop and scale photonic-driven solutions with unprecedented speed and efficiency. We are building the next era of photonics-driven AI infrastructure. I could not be more stoked to join Skorpios Technologies and work alongside industry visionary Stephen Krasulick, the talented leadership team, and the luminary board of directors.”Stephen Krasulick, Chairman & CEO of Skorpios Technologies, added: “Gunter brings the rare combination of strategic vision, deep industry expertise, and a track record of executing global growth strategies in data center networking, AI and broadband networks. His leadership will be instrumental in expanding Skorpios' presence across AI data centers, hyperscalers, quantum computing, semiconductors, and next-generation optical networks. His passion for scaling disruptive technologies aligns with our mission to deliver the most cost-effective, high-performance silicon photonics solutions in the market.”Skorpios’ Tru-SiPh™ platform, which integrates lasers and III-V materials directly into silicon, is redefining high-performance photonics integration, bringing unparalleled efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and scalability to:• AI Infrastructure and Hyperscalers: High-speed optical interconnects for AI training clusters, ensuring faster data transfer between GPUs, TPUs, and AI accelerators• Optical Networking: High-speed optical transceivers of 1.6 Tbps and higher enabling cost-efficient hyperscale data center connectivity• Optical Transport: Ultra-high bandwidth metro and long-haul networks for cloud providers and telecom carriers, reducing power consumption and CapEx• Quantum Computing: High-bandwidth, ultra-low-loss photonic links that support emerging quantum computing architectures• Foundry Services: Full-stack silicon manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor companies, AI chipmakers• Test-Wafer Services: A dedicated platform allowing semiconductor equipment manufacturers, to develop and test next-gen products• Military & Aerospace: Ruggedized solutions for satellites, secure military communications, and next-gen sensing applicationsAbout Skorpios TechnologiesSkorpios Technologies is a leader in Silicon Photonics and advanced semiconductor fabrication, delivering next-generation solutions for AI infrastructure, hyperscale networking, HPC interconnects, optical transport networks, LiDAR, aerospace, and quantum computing. The company’s proprietary Tru-SiPh™ heterogeneous integration platform embeds lasers and III-V materials directly into silicon, redefining photonic performance, scalability, and cost-efficiency. In addition to its revolutionary 1.6 Tbps photonic integrated circuits (PICs), Skorpios offers comprehensive test-wafer services and high-volume foundry services, supporting the development and manufacturing of cutting-edge semiconductor and optical solutions. The company’s state-of-the-art Temecula-based fab enables 2.5D and 3D packaging, co-packaged optics, and customized integration for hyperscalers, networking vendors, AI accelerators, and semiconductor leaders.For more information, visit www.skorpiosinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.