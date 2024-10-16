Skorpios Technologies Hosts Congressman Darrell Issa

Skorpios Logo

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last week, Skorpios Technologies, a leading integrated silicon photonics and silicon nanostructure foundry company, hosted local Congressman Darrell Issa and his staff at their Temecula semiconductor manufacturing facility. During the visit Congressman Issa toured the 450,000 square foot facility, which includes over 50,000 square feet of Class 100 cleanroom, and talked to the staff. It was a great opportunity to highlight Skorpios’ wide range disruptive products, both from a silicon photonics and fab services perspective, all manufactured locally in California.Congressman Issa said of his visit, “My thanks to Skorpios for hosting our team and giving us a comprehensive view of your mission to revitalize domestic semiconductor manufacturing and keep this technology product – and the jobs it creates – here at home in America. Your military and commercial capabilities are making a real impact on our ability to compete and win in the global marketplace, and I appreciate the opportunity to visit your facility and see your commitment firsthand.”“I greatly appreciated Congressman Issa taking time to learn more about Skorpios Technologies and our journey from Texas to California. Leaving Texas and coming to California surprised many people, but the Skorpios team is thriving in our new manufacturing facility in Temecula, California.” CEO Stephen Krasulick said. “Our game changing heterogeneously integrated silicon photonics products and the wide range of capabilities and markets served by our fab services businesses demonstrates the type of innovation that Skorpios brought to Temecula.”CFO Jeffrey Milliken added “It was an amazing opportunity to share, with the Congressman, our disruptive technology, plans for growth, and the numerous jobs we’ve already created in his district. We look forward to working with the Congressman more as we continue to grow and add hundreds of more local, well-paying tech jobs over the coming years.”Skorpios is currently hiring process technicians, maintenance and various engineering roles. To learn more about the manufacturing and technology jobs Skorpios offers, please visit https://www.skorpiosinc.com/about-us/careers/ About Skorpios Technologies Inc.Skorpios Technologies is a California based provider of fabrication services that provides customers test wafers for semiconductor equipment, silicon wafers with microstructures, and other silicon wafers. In addition, the company produces its revolutionary heterogeneously integrated silicon photonics chips and is now accepting sample orders for chips up to 1.6Tbps for delivery in late Q4 2024. For more information, please visit www.Skorpiosinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.