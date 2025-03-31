Genuine Optics Announces 1.6Tb/s OSFP Module Products

Shipping in volume in Q3, 2025

Our investment in our silicon photonics platform is now bearing fruit in a multitude of next-gen products.” — Madhav Bhatta, CEO

SAN FRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genuine Optics, a leader in full-portfolio optical transceivers, will demonstrate its latest 1.6Tb/s technology at OFC in booth. Based on 3nm DSP implementation, this module has best-in-class 26W dissipated power while meeting the requirements of the 2xFR4, 2xDR4 and DR8 OSFP 1.6T standards. In addition to the full DSP version, Genuine Optics will also offer the DR varieties in both a LRO and LPO varieties with 18W and 10W power dissipation respectively.“Our investment in our silicon photonics platform is now bearing fruit in a multitude of next-gen products,” said Madhav Bhatta, CEO of Genuine Optics. “With our comprehensive portfolio, we continue to be a one-stop shop for our customers in the data center and beyond.”See the 1.6T product demonstrated at OFC, booth 1842.About Genuine OpticsHeadquartered in San Jose, CA, and incorporated in the state of California, Genuine Optics designs and manufactures high-performance DSP, LRO, and LPO optical transceivers for AI networking and data centers up to 1.6Tb/s. With manufacturing facilities in Thailand, Malaysia, and China, the company delivers innovative, sustainable optical technologies that power global data infrastructure and redefine connectivity for the future.

