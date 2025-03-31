SA launches landmark State Cultural Policy

Release date: 31/03/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government today launches South Australia’s first 10-year Cultural Policy, A Place to Create, ushering in a new era for South Australia’s arts, culture and creative industries.

An initial investment of more than $80 million will support the delivery of this landmark policy designed to ensure all South Australians have access to arts, cultural and creative experiences across their lifetime.

Through the policy, the Malinauskas Government is supporting more artists and creatives to thrive and ensuring our state’s arts organisations, creative businesses and cultural institutions are robust and sustainable for the future.

Highlights include:

More than $15 million to support the Art Gallery of South Australia to deliver world-class programs and attract new audiences including through a new Winter Art Series.

More than $3 million to build the international profile of South Australia's arts, culture and creative industries through showcasing our creative capabilities to the world.

More than $2.5 million to kickstart opportunities for children and young people to develop their creativity including through Adelaide Youth Orchestras, Carclew and an interactive new language rich experience for young children at the State Library of South Australia.

$1 million to boost philanthropic opportunities and attract private investment to strengthen the sector including dollar-for-dollar matched fundraising programs for cultural organisations such as Adelaide Festival.

More than $1 million to increase grants programs to support arts organisations and create new, original work by South Australian artists and creatives.

More than $2.3 million into First Nations arts and culture in South Australia.

More than $1.5 million to increase the existing programs and initiatives supporting more original local music and live music venues, through the Music Development Office.

More than $500,000 to enliven regions with arts, culture and creativity including through programs delivered by Country Arts SA.

Priority will also be given to:

Addressing artists and creatives working conditions including through a partnership with Creative Australia’s Creative Workplaces.

$4 million contribution to transform the Adelaide Central School of Art into a new Creative Hub in addition to the Federal Government’s $7 million investment.

Enshrining the importance of arts, culture and creative industries in legislation to recognise the value and contribution arts and culture makes to South Australia as promised at the election.

A whole of government initiative, this landmark policy underscores the Malinauskas Government’s commitment to arts, culture and creativity as central to South Australians quality of life and collective identity.

CreateSA (formerly Arts South Australia) will be responsible for delivering A Place to Create. In addition to the extra $80 million invested through this policy, its delivery will be supported through our annual investment of $149 million in the arts, cultural and creative industries through the Department of the Premier and Cabinet.

To read the full copy of the policy and delivery plan go to create.sa.gov.au

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

South Australia has long been a hub of arts and culture, but this didn’t happen by chance—it was built through deliberate effort.

And today we are building on that effort for the long term with a comprehensive $80 million policy, to formally enshrine our state as a place where people can live, work and create.

Our international reputation for hosting events like the Festival and Fringe relies on a thriving grassroots arts community.

This policy will serve as a blueprint for supporting artists in their essential work of strengthening our community, fostering creativity and shaping a vibrant and hopeful future for our state.

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

Arts, culture and creativity are intrinsic to who we are in South Australia and the Malinauskas Government is committed to supporting our artists and creatives to thrive.

For the first time, our state has a 10-year strategy designed to strengthen South Australia’s arts, culture and creative industries, organisations and institutes for the future.

A Place to Create recognises the vital role artists and creatives play both culturally and economically in South Australia.

Not only do they entertain us, inspire us and bring us joy every single day with their music, performances, film, works of art and so much more, they also contribute more than $1.8 billion to our state’s economy each year.

I’d like to thank everyone who contributed to the development of this policy, we heard wonderful ideas, plans, and visions for our creative state from many in the arts, and I’m confident we have captured the spirit of that in this policy.