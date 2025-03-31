Have your say: Draft Retirement Villages Regulations

Release date: 31/03/25

The South Australian government is urging community members to share their views on the proposed regulations that will support the new Retirement Villages (Miscellaneous) Amendment Act 2024 starting today.

This law, passed by the State Parliament on 27 November 2024, builds on recommendations from an independent review and aims to offer greater consumer protections for those living in or considering retirement villages.

Key changes include:

Improved transparency in contracts and disclosure statements for prospective residents

Enhanced codes of conduct for retirement village operators, staff, and residents

Stronger emergency procedures and safety standards

Updated dispute resolution processes and responsibilities for resident committees

Clearer guidelines for making changes to residence rules.

The consultation will also explore what information would be helpful to include in a public register of retirement villages, allowing people to make informed decisions when choosing a retirement village.

The consultation is open for six weeks and will close on Sunday, 11 May 2025.

Residents, their families, and industry stakeholders are encouraged to provide their feedback through the YourSAy website, via email, or in hard copy.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Seniors and Ageing Well Nat Cook

This six-week consultation is a chance for residents, families, and industry stakeholders to help shape the future of retirement villages in South Australia. Your voice matters.

Stronger protections and clearer rules mean better outcomes for older South Australians. This is about making sure retirement village residents have the rights and safeguards they deserve.

We’re making it easy for South Australians to get involved, with the consultation paper and feedback form available online and in hard copy. Feedback can also be provided through the YourSAy website or via email or post.

YourSAy link: https://yoursay.sa.gov.au/rvactdraftregulations

Access a copy of the new laws at: Retirement Villages (Miscellaneous) Amendment Act 2024 | South Australian Legislation.

ADDITIONAL POINT:

Once the regulations are finalised, Office for Ageing Well will conduct a statewide awareness-raising campaign to assist all operators, residents, and prospective residents to understand their obligations and rights under the new laws.