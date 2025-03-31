TrackIt Expands TrackFlix into a Full Video Streaming Suite with the Launch of TrackFlix Live

The addition of TrackFlix Live completes the ecosystem, providing an enterprise-grade, fully customizable solution for both on-demand and live content distribution.” — Ludovic Francois, CEO of TrackIt

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrackIt, an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner specializing in Media & Entertainment, announces the expansion of TrackFlix into a comprehensive suite of applications with the introduction of TrackFlix Live, a purpose-built solution for high-performance live streaming applications now available in AWS Marketplace.The TrackFlix suite now offers an end-to-end media streaming ecosystem, empowering content creators, broadcasters, and media companies with tools for on-demand, content management, and real-time streaming:TrackFlix Reel – A robust video library for organizing, curating, and distributing video assets.TrackFlix Pulse – A feature-rich CMS with built-in analytics, enabling streamlined content management and audience engagement.TrackFlix Live – A scalable, real-time live streaming solution that delivers seamless event broadcasting with precision monitoring and automation.The latest addition, TrackFlix Live, brings cutting-edge live streaming capabilities powered by AWS, featuring:Resource Management – Streamlined provisioning and tracking of live resources.Live Stream Monitoring – Real-time insights into stream health and performance.Stream Links – Easy access and distribution of live content.Timeline Tracking – Intuitive scheduling for live events.Automatic Resource Cleanup – Optimized cost management with intelligent deallocation.Event Dashboard with Sorting & Search – A centralized view of live event operations."With TrackFlix Suite, we’re redefining how media companies and content creators manage their streaming workflows," says Ludovic Francois, CEO of TrackIt. "The addition of TrackFlix Live completes the ecosystem, providing an enterprise-grade, fully customizable solution for both on-demand and live content distribution."Unlike traditional SaaS streaming platforms, the TrackFlix suite gives businesses full control and ownership, allowing them to tailor video experiences to their unique needs. Built on AWS, it ensures scalability, low latency, and high reliability for both VOD and live streaming.More details on the TrackFlix suite can be found on the AWS Marketplace or on the TrackIt website.Experience TrackIt at NAB 2025TrackIt is making a big impact at NAB 2025, showcasing the TrackFlix suite at booth W1374 in the West Hall. Attendees can experience exclusive, in-depth demos just steps away from the Amazon Web Services (AWS) booth, where TrackIt is pleased to join AWS at the NAB Show as a Gold Co-Sponsor. This presence highlights TrackIt’s deep collaboration with AWS and its leadership in media and entertainment cloud solutions.About TrackItTrackIt is an international AWS cloud consulting, systems integration, and software development firm headquartered in Marina del Rey, CA.We have built our reputation on helping media companies architect and implement cost-effective, reliable, and scalable Media & Entertainment workflows in the cloud. These include streaming and on-demand video solutions, media asset management, and archiving, incorporating the latest AI technology to build bespoke media solutions tailored to customer requirements.Cloud-native software development is at the foundation of what we do. We specialize in Application Modernization, Containerization, Infrastructure as Code and event-driven serverless architectures by leveraging the latest AWS services. Along with our Managed Services offerings which provide 24/7 cloud infrastructure maintenance and support, we are able to provide complete solutions for the media industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.