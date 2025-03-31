Gyeonggi Business & Science Accelerator launches Joy of Work in Pangyo Evening Meetup seminar: From AI to networking

Entrance to ‘Joy of Work in Pangyo Evening Meetup’ A scene from ‘Joy of Work in Pangyo Evening Meetup’ A scene from ‘Joy of Work in Pangyo Evening Meetup’

GBSA kicks off the Pangyo Evening Meetup series, connecting startup pros with AI talks, networking, and support programs for young workers.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new after-work community has opened for workers in Pangyo Techno Valley . The Techno Valley Innovation Division of the Gyeonggi Business & Science Accelerator (GBSA) held the first session of the ‘Joy of Work in Pangyo Evening Meetup’ seminar series on March 27 at the Startup Campus Launch Lounge, signaling the start of a regular meetup series tailored to startup professionals in the Pangyo area.This event was hosted by Gyeonggi Province, organized by GBSA, and operated by Fast Campus . Daesik Choi, Team Leader of the Techno Valley Planning Team at GBSA, welcomed participants who made time after work, saying, “Thank you to everyone who joined us during your evening hours. We plan to continue this event monthly with special themes.”The first seminar focused on RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation), a hot topic in the AI industry. RAG is a technology that enhances the accuracy and timeliness of answers by enabling large language models (LLMs) to search and utilize external up-to-date information. It is considered a key solution for increasing service value.The event featured two main presentations: Yitae Hardy Jeong, an engineer at XCENA , introduced the evolution of the technology under the topic “From RAG to Graph RAG,” and Yongdam Kim, a Ph.D. candidate in Computer Engineering at Sogang University, shared insights on the latest trends in multi-modal RAG in his talk “Exploring Trends in Multi-modal RAG.”Starting with this seminar, GBSA plans to host the ‘Evening Meetup’ monthly with professionals from Pangyo startups. The main goals include networking opportunities with industry experts, sharing industry trends, offering professional development education, and fostering a culture of offline learning and exchange within Pangyo.In addition, GBSA also runs a zero-interest rental deposit support program of up to 30 million KRW for young professionals and employees in the Pangyo area. Choi emphasized, “We hope this support helps young startup workers concerned about housing costs,” and encouraged participation.This program, where Pangyo professionals can share knowledge and experiences after work, aims to connect more participants through in-person meetups and online streaming.A GBSA representative stated, “We will create an environment where professionals can learn and grow together through practical and valuable content, befitting Pangyo’s reputation as Korea’s leading startup hub.”Pangyo Techno Valley is a global R&D hub that integrates Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T) across the IT, BT, CT, NT, and mobility sectors. It is a leading innovation cluster in Gyeonggi-do, established to drive technological innovation, talent development, job creation, and international business competitiveness.The Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator’s Techno Valley Innovation Headquarters has continuously promoted Pangyo Techno Valley’s value by hosting events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, and Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange In-Best Pangyo. These initiatives have facilitated networking between Pangyo companies, domestic and international investors, and the media. Similar events are planned for this year to support the growth and global expansion of Pangyo startups through various assistance programs.

