Flippa Invest launches with SeedLegals in the U.S. to streamline online fundraising

Flippa Invest + SeedLegals Launch

New Partnership Simplifies Capital Raising for Digital Entrepreneurs and Investors

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flippa, the world’s leading platform to buy, sell, raise and invest in digital businesses, has announced a strategic partnership with SeedLegals , a leading legal platform for startups, to simplify and streamline the fundraising process for businesses raising capital through Flippa Invest Flippa Invest, launched to give investors early access to revenue-generating digital businesses, enables founders to raise between $50K and $1M from a network of 80,000+ accredited investors. By partnering with SeedLegals, Flippa ensures that fundraising transactions are structured seamlessly, legally compliant, and founder-friendly.A Frictionless Fundraising ExperienceWith SeedLegals as the official U.S. partner for legal and deal structuring, businesses raising on Flippa Invest gain access to:- Customizable term sheets and fundraising agreements tailored for different investment structures (equity, convertible notes, SPVs).- Cap table management & legal structuring support to ensure smooth investor onboarding.- Compliance assistance for U.S.-registered businesses, making fundraising secure and efficient.By integrating SeedLegals into the Flippa Invest process, digital business founders can secure capital faster while ensuring transactions are structured with investor protection and regulatory compliance.A New Era of Digital Business Investment“Our mission with Flippa Invest is to democratize access to high-growth digital businesses, providing investors with real revenue-generating opportunities while making fundraising accessible and seamless for founders,” said Blake Hutchison, CEO of Flippa. “Partnering with SeedLegals allows us to eliminate legal and structural complexities so that founders can focus on what matters—growing their business.”Anthony Rose, Founder and CEO of SeedLegals, added, "At SeedLegals we dramatically reduce the time and cost of doing a funding round, so startups spend less on lawyers and more on their product development. We’re delighted to partner with Flippa to help startups on their platform get investment ready and close their funding rounds quickly, efficiently, and delightfully."Scaling Digital Businesses with ConfidenceFlippa Invest’s partnership with SeedLegals reinforces its commitment to building a trusted, investor-friendly platform, making it easier for digital businesses to secure the funding they need to scale.For more information about Flippa Invest or to start raising capital, visit flippa.com/invest About FlippaFlippa is the #1 platform globally to buy, sell, raise and invest in online businesses, facilitating over $1 billion in transactions since its inception. With 2 million+ registered buyers, Flippa connects entrepreneurs, investors, and business owners to buy, sell, and now fundraise digital businesses.About SeedLegalsSeedLegals is the go-to platform to get investment ready, build your cap table, issue SAFEs or do a priced round. Trusted by over 60,000 companies and with $2.5B+ raised on platform, SeedLegals is the new way to do the legals for your fundraise—at a fraction of the cost of traditional lawyers. SeedLegals’ mission is to make entrepreneurship accessible to anyone by providing tools, guidance and a thriving community for founders and investors. For more information, visit seedlegals.com or book a call with the team.

