Greater Therapy Centers and VOX Telehealth Partner to Provide Concierge Physical Therapy and RTM Platform

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In partnership with VOX Telehealth Greater Therapy Centers (GTC) is excited to announce their new Concierge Physical Therapy (PT) + Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) Platform that provides personalized pathways and concierge navigational support to actively assist in their clients’ recovery.“Our expansive footprint in the North Texas region and close alignment with leading healthcare systems speaks to the clinical excellence we have provided for nearly 30 years. Through our partnership with VOX, we will now be able to extend our reach and engagement with our valued clientele, ensuring an optimal therapy plan and ongoing adherence that will dramatically improve their experience and long-term outcomes,” said Richard Kelly founder and President of GTC.With more than 30 locations within the Dallas-Fort Worth area, GTC provides best-in-class skilled physical and occupational therapy services to individuals suffering from pain or injury affecting the skeletal system and associated muscles, joints, and ligaments. The addition of their Concierge PT + RTM Platform will extend their clinical excellence into their patients’ homes and ongoing recovery beyond their in-person physical therapy sessions.“VOX was founded upon the conviction that empowerment and adherence inevitably result in optimized patient experiences and outcomes. Our hybrid engagement model combines proactive technology and human concierge navigational support to maximize the 'power of the patient.' This optimization is perfectly demonstrated in helping patients navigate their PT care journey, and we could not be more excited about partnering with GTC in the ongoing development and deployment of an industry-leading platform,” said David Brown, founder and CEO of VOX Telehealth.About Greater Therapy Centers (GTC)Founded by experienced therapists, Greater Therapy Centers began serving patients in 1997 and continue to provide skilled physical and occupational therapy services to individuals suffering from pain or injury affecting the skeletal system and associated ligaments. GTC therapists utilize professional techniques and state-of-the-art tools to ensure patients recover function and receive relief from pain as quickly and efficiently as possible. GTC now has 30 physical therapy locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area and aims to be the premier physical and occupational provider in the region. Additional information is available at www.gtc-pt.com About VOX TelehealthVOX Telehealth’s proprietary adherence management model is redefining the patient experience and recovery model by bringing together proactive technology and a human concierge navigational support team to meet the needs of every patient across all demographics. Through their state-of-the-art, hybrid platform, VOX delivers advanced care journeys for deep empowerment, concierge support for personalized engagement and intervention, and longitudinal management to ensure optimal outcomes and data collection. This unique model facilitates the “power of the patient,” engaging patients throughout their care journeys and keeping them connected and accountable, leading to greater satisfaction, improved outcomes, and reduced cost of care. To learn more, visit www.voxtelehealth.com

