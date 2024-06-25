AAOS Selects VOX Telehealth to Participate in its PROMs Vendor Program
PROMs allow the ‘voice of the patient’ to play an important role in our collective efforts to improve care while reducing the cost of healthcare within our country.”PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VOX Telehealth is thrilled to announce inclusion in the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons’ (AAOS) AAOS’ PROMs Vendor Program*. The program offers a rich library of technology vendors and solutions to orthopaedic surgeons and their care teams, supporting them with the collection and analysis of patient outcomes data.
“We are proud to be recognized by the AAOS PROMs workgroup,” said David Brown, Founder and CEO of VOX Telehealth. “Our mission of redefining the patient’s role, experience and outcomes for the past 10 years has been greatly rewarded by our leading results. PROMs allow the ‘voice of the patient’ to play an important role in our collective efforts to improve care while reducing the cost of healthcare within our country. AAOS has played an integral role in establishing the value of PROMs, and it is an honor to come alongside that effort.”
Since 2014, VOX has been utilizing its proprietary adherence management model that combines a proactive technology platform with a human navigational support team that helps to ensure the optimization of patients across all demographics. Our advanced care journeys for total joint replacement monitor, measure and display each patient’s VOXScore (adherence measurement) to promote the highest level of pre-operative and post-discharge adherence along with ongoing, longitudinal collection of outcomes data; giving providers the transparent, actionable information they need to ensure each patient receives the right care at the right time.
“Finding the right technology vendor who can help ease the burden of collecting patient-reported outcome data is vital, but often complicated,” said Kurt P. Spindler, MD, FAAOS, AAOS PROMs workgroup chair. “We are pleased to welcome VOX Telehealth into AAOS’ circle of featured PROMs vendors and look forward to further assisting and educating AAOS members with the PROMs implementation process.”
To learn more about VOX, visit www.voxtelehealth.com.
*AAOS does not, directly or indirectly, endorse PROMs Vendor Program companies or any products or services offered by PROMs Vendor Program featured companies.
About VOX Telehealth
Since 2014, we have fully displayed the “power of the patient” to positively impact their own health, experience and outcomes through our proprietary hybrid model that weaves together a proactive technology platform and human adherence management to optimize patient engagement across all demographics. To learn more, visit www.voxtelehealth.com.
About the AAOS
With more than 39,000 members, AAOS is the world’s largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments, and related musculoskeletal healthcare issues; and it leads the healthcare discussion on advancing quality. Follow the AAOS on Facebook (www.facebook.com/AAOS1/), X (https://x.com/aaos1), LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/aaos/), and Instagram (www.instagram.com/aaos_1/).
