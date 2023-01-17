Methodist Health System of North Texas and VOX Telehealth Collaborate to Achieve Value-Based Goals
Facilitating Patient Empowerment and Adherence Management to Improve Outcomes and Analytics
VOX is more than a platform. Their unique functionality and management model across the spectrum of surgical episodes make them a wonderful collaborator for our system’s ongoing goals.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Methodist Health System, based in Dallas, TX, has collaborated with VOX Telehealth, a leader in the development of procedure-specific, remote patient management solutions, to further optimize the experience and outcomes of their Orthopedic patients and improve collection of patient-reported data.
“For any healthcare provider that wants to be successful in value-based medicine, they should ensure that their patients are fully prepared for surgery and their recovery at home. I trust VOX to support the coordination and optimization of our patients because their concierge adherence management model sets them apart in the industry,” said Shane Seroyer, MD, orthopedic surgeon on the medical staff at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
Innovative VOX solutions utilize a proprietary technology-based platform to deliver the education, communication, and coordination to help patients feel more prepared and connected throughout their surgical episode, improving patient satisfaction, outcomes and cost of care. Each episode-of-care solution includes validated content that can be customized to fit a provider’s preferred pathway and protocols, expansive coordination tools to empower patients to take ownership of their preparation and recovery, opioid sparing and tracking tools, and robust data collection and analytics.
“At VOX, we are putting on full display the ‘power of the patient,’” said David Brown, CEO at VOX. “Our proprietary behavioral-driven engagement models uniquely facilitate patient empowerment and accountability to ensure that every patient is in optimal condition for their procedure and experiences a seamless recovery at home.”
Chris Shoup, AVP of Methodist’s Orthopedic and Neuroscience Service Lines, knows the importance of having a technology platform that checks the boxes for their current and future value-based initiatives. “VOX is more than a platform. Their unique functionality and management model across the spectrum of surgical episodes make them a wonderful collaborator for our system’s ongoing goals,” said Shoup.
About VOX Telehealth
Since 2014, VOX has been putting on full display the “power of the patient” to impact their own experience and outcomes throughout their surgical episode of care. Through our proprietary, behavioral-driven platform for remote optimization and our concierge adherence management team, VOX facilitates a deep and immediate impact by standardizing the patient pathway for all demographics, improving clinical work-flow efficiency by reducing in-coming patient communications by 24% and providing industry-leading PROMs collection rates and analytics.
About Methodist Health System
Guided by the founding principles of life, learning, and compassion, Dallas-based Methodist Health System (Methodist) provides quality, integrated healthcare to improve and save the lives of individuals and families throughout North Texas. A dozen hospitals proudly carry the Methodist Health System brand, as owners or through affiliation. More than 50 Methodist Family Health Centers and Methodist Medical Group specialty physician office locations are among the facilities served by the nonprofit Methodist Health System, which is affiliated by covenant with the North Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church. Additional information is available at www.MethodistHealthSystem.org.
Texas law prohibits hospitals from practicing medicine. The physicians on the Methodist Health System medical staff are independent practitioners who are not employees or agents of Methodist Health System.
