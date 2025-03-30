Tech Entrepreneur Kerry W. Kirby Discusses Building The Right Tech Stack for Multifamily Portfolios in Latest Podcast

Kerry W. Kirby, Entrepreneur, Technology Innovator, Philanthropist

Kerry W. Kirby, has released his latest podcast; Finding Balance in Choosing The Right Tech Stack for Your Multifamily Portfolio.

In today’s fast-moving digital landscape, technology should be a force multiplier, not a burden.” — Kerry W. Kirby

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 365 Connect, the leader in providing the world’s most advanced automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe, announced today its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby , has released his latest podcast; Finding Balance in Choosing The Right Tech Stack for Your Multifamily Portfolio. The podcast is now streaming on MultifamilyBiz, the largest media resource in the multifamily housing industry and across all major podcasting channels worldwide.Finding Balance in Choosing the Right Tech Stack for Your Multifamily Portfolio explores how the rapid surge of innovation in the PropTech space brings both opportunity and complexity. With an overwhelming number of platforms to choose from, multifamily operators often struggle to evaluate which solutions truly add value. This episode dives into how to distinguish must-haves from nice-to-haves, eliminate redundant tools, and build a streamlined tech stack that enhances efficiency, controls costs, and simplifies operations." With so many new technologies flooding the multifamily space, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. The real challenge isn’t just staying current, it’s making smart, strategic choices that align with your operational goals," Kirby explained. "To succeed, operators must cut through the noise, focus on what truly matters, and build a tech stack that actually works for their portfolio."Joining this discussion is property management expert Ernest F. Oriente of PowerHour, an industry veteran and author of SmartMatch Alliances. Together, Oriente and Kirby have co-hosted almost 200 webcasts, reaching millions of listeners worldwide through platforms like Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Apple Podcasts. With a combined 50 years of experience in the multifamily housing industry, they deliver insightful, cutting-edge content that has garnered numerous prestigious global awards for their impactful and educational programming.Oriente stated, " Kerry continues to lead the charge in technology innovation, and I’m excited to join him in unpacking the challenges and opportunities facing our industry today. As the PropTech landscape becomes increasingly crowded, it’s more important than ever to separate signal from noise. Our goal with this episode is to deliver practical, insightful content that empowers multifamily professionals to make smarter tech decisions and stay confidently ahead in a rapidly evolving market.""In today’s fast-moving digital landscape, technology should be a force multiplier, not a burden," Kirby concluded. "The key is not chasing every shiny object, but choosing solutions that simplify, unify, and amplify your impact and efficiencies of operations. When you build a tech stack with intention, you don’t just keep up, you lead."The podcast is available at MultifamilyBiz.com ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect powers the world's most advanced automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe. Designed to modernize transactions that empower people, our AI-driven platform transforms operations to reduce costs, maximize efficiency, and accelerate revenue. Founded in 2003 with unrivaled industry knowledge, 365 Connect is purpose-built for renters, management teams, and today's changing world. Discover how we’re driving the future of multifamily innovation at 365connect.com

