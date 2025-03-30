Road Open Winhall
From: Schmertz, Lillian
Sent: Sunday, March 30, 2025 01:29PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert
Subject: Road Open Winhall
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
The Stratton Mountain Access Road is now open in Winhall.
Please drive carefully.
Lillian Schmertz
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Troop B
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster VT 05158
(802) 722-4600
(802) 722-4690 Fax
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.