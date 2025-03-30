

From: Schmertz, Lillian

Sent: Sunday, March 30, 2025 01:29PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert

Subject: Road Open Winhall

State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification The Stratton Mountain Access Road is now open in Winhall.

Please drive carefully.





Lillian Schmertz Emergency Communications Dispatcher I Vermont State Police Troop B 1330 Westminster Heights Rd Westminster VT 05158 (802) 722-4600 (802) 722-4690 Fax lillian.schmertz@vermont.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.