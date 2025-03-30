VIMI FASTENERS ANNOUNCES SUPPLY OF SPECIAL FASTNENERS FOR EUROPEAN SUPERCARS

Vimi Fasteners recently defined the supply of special screws for engines produced by some prestigious European supercar manufacturers

'We are proud of this achievement' says Marco Sargenti Ceo Vimi Fasteners” — Marco Sargenti Ceo Vimi Fasteners

NOVELLARA, REGGIO EMILIA, ITALY, March 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vimi Fasteners recently defined the supply of special screws for engines produced by some prestigious European supercar manufacturers. This was announced by Marco Sargenti, the CEO of the Novellara (Re)-based company: 'We are proud of this achievement'In the world of luxury cars, sports cars, and superbikes, where extreme performance is the norm, every component must achieve levels of excellence. Vimi Fasteners has established itself as a partner of choice for major brands in the industry, providing ultra-high performance fastening systems, the result of decades of experience anda continuous investment in research and development.Vimi Fasteners has a long tradition of supplying high-performance engine fastening systems, with products such as connecting rod bolts, head studs, and flywheel bolts. Over the past decade, the company has further intensified its research and development activities, collaborating with customers, universities and the most qualified research centers to push the limits of the products even further so that they can withstand ever higher loads of mechanical fatigue.'We have succeeded in reducing both overall dimensions and weight, thus improving the performance of the most iconic supercar powertrains,' says CEO Marco Sargenti, 'the goal has been achieved thanks to a deep know-how of products and production processes, combined with a careful and strategic management of the raw materials supply chain.'Also of particular interest were the research and development activities on titanium components, which enabled Vimi Fasteners to achieve mechanical strengths comparable to those of high-strength steels. This light and strong material is an ideal solution for the most demanding applications.Today, Vimi Fasteners partners with the most prestigious Italian and British supercar and superbike brands. In an ever-growing market where performance, quality, technical knowledge and service are key, the company stands out for its ability to offer reliable, innovative and customized solutions.Constant commitment to research, attention to quality and the ability to anticipate market needs have enabled Vimi Fasteners to consolidate its position as a leader in the supercar and superbike fastener industry. The company continues to invest in innovation to offer its customers increasingly high-performance, state-of-the-art solutions.Founded in 1967, Vimi Fasteners operates in the high-precision mechanical components industry and is a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered fasteners for the automotive, industrial, oil and gas, aerospace, and motorsports industries.

