R3 Distribution Partners with Drug Intervention Institute and ONEbox® to Combat Opioid Crisis

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Drug Intervention Institute, Inc, located in Charleston, West Virginia has partnered with R3 Distribution in St. Petersburg, Florida to distribute a line of lifesaving ONEbox® overdose kits. ONEbox® products are designed to provide individuals, organizations, and communities with on-demand training needed to administer the life-saving overdose reversal drug, naloxone.

ONEbox® products provide communities the opportunity to place two doses of intranasal naloxone used to reverse opioid overdose in public spaces. ONEbox® Classic and ONEbox® Co-Location kits provide on-demand, one minute emergency video instruction, in both English and Spanish, to guide responders and laypersons through bystanders. Additionally, the ONEbox® offers the capability to train individuals or large groups on naloxone administration through a five-minute video. Additionally, the ONEbox® Flex provides communities with the same training via a QR code. ONEbox® was invented and created by Joe Murphy, a West Virginia native, after seeing the devastation the opioid crisis caused in his hometown. To date over 18,000 ONEboxes have been deployed across all 50 states, with over 300 confirmed lives saved.

“Distribution of the ONEbox® allows for naloxone to be placed in proximity of where overdoses are occurring and provide confidence for those responding during an emergency via the emergency training video,” explained Dr. Susan Margaret Murphy, Institute President. “Having the confidence that the steps being taken are correct can be the reassurance someone needs to respond in an emergency. With significant increases of overdose deaths related to fentanyl impacting our communities and families nationwide, distribution partnerships are key to increasing naloxone access, reducing stigma, and creating a community of first responders.”

“We envision a world where preventable risks no longer claim lives unnecessarily—a world where people possess the knowledge, tools, and systems to act decisively in moments of crisis. In an emergency, we as people often don't rise to our expectations; we fall to the level of our systems and training," said R3 Founder and CEO, Conor Markins. "ONEbox elevates this baseline, empowering anyone to save a life with confidence, regardless of setting or experience. R³ is excited to expand access to this life-saving system and strengthen our position as a key player in the ecosystem of solutions needed to effectively address the overdose epidemic.”

For more information contact info@rthree.io or visit https://www.rthree.io/contact or contact Dr. Susan Margaret Murphy at 304-941-4182, susan@wvdii.org.

About the Drug Intervention Institute

The Drug Intervention Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization located in Charleston, West Virginia. The Institute’s mission is to reduce opioid and drug-related deaths in Appalachia and the nation by (a) preventing substance use through education (b) reducing overdose through training and distribution related to naloxone and other opioid reversal agents, and (c) supporting harm reduction and other drug-response efforts. Learn more at: https://www.wvdii.org/.

About R3

R³ is working to build and bolster connective risk prevention and harm reduction systems. R³ envisions a world where preventable risks no longer cause unnecessary suffering because people have the knowledge, tools, and systems to act effectively. Every forward-thinking, frontline-fortifying product we promote serves one purpose: to reduce preventable deaths through accessible, effective means.

