Roadway Alert Winhall

Stratton Mountain Access Road in Winhall is down to one lane in the area of the golf course due to wires down.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.












