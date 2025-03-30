Genuine Optics to Showcase 400G per Wavelength Optical Engine at OFC 2025

400G/lambda Transceiver

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global optical transceiver leader Genuine Optics will demonstrate its 400G/λ Optical Engine at OFC 2025, showcasing breakthroughs in high-speed optical interconnects for next-generation data centers. This highly advanced technology will be needed for upcoming product releases for 3.2Tb/s Transceivers and Co-Packaged Optics.“This latest development underscores Genuine Optics’ commitment to advancing cutting-edge solutions for data centers, AI-driven networks, and other high-performance applications,” said Madhav Bhatta, CEO of Genuine Optics. “R&D into advanced transmission and packaging technologies is positioning us for many next-gen products.”Visit us at Booth #1842 to experience the 400G/λ Optical Engine Demo and explore how our solutions address:• Scalability for 1.6Tb/s data centers and beyond• Energy efficiency for AI workloads• Cost-effective 3.2T module integrationAbout Genuine OpticsHeadquartered in San Jose, CA, and incorporated in the state of California, Genuine Optics designs and manufactures high-performance DSP, LRO, and LPO optical transceivers for AI networking and data centers up to 1.6Tb/s. With manufacturing facilities in Thailand, Malaysia, and China, the company delivers innovative, sustainable optical technologies that power global data infrastructure and redefine connectivity for the future.

