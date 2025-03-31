Telebras Taps Telco Systems to Power Brazil’s Digital Transformation

Strategic alliance to strengthen Brazil's digital infrastructure, enhancing security and network performance across government and enterprise market segments

MANSFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telco Systems, a leading provider of innovative edge connectivity solutions , and Telebras, Brazil’s government-owned telecommunications company, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver advanced, secure Edge Connectivity and Edge Computing solutions across Brazil. This collaboration brings together the expertise of Telco Systems in edge technologies and Telebras’ extensive network infrastructure and customer base. Levertech, a leading Brazilian systems integrator with deep local market knowledge and implementation capabilities, will bolster this collaboration to drive digital transformation nationwide.Telebras, the original Brazilian communication service provider, selected Telco Systems’ Edgility platform, to provide secure Edge Connectivity services across the entirety of Brazil. Telebras has played a pivotal role in Brazil’s digital development and is responsible for managing the National Broadband Program (PNBL), intended to provide broadband access to all of Brazil’s 5,570 municipalities, to promote digital inclusion, economic growth and support for critical public services.Telco Systems’ Edgility delivers a comprehensive end-to-end edge ecosystem, featuring a powerful open-architecture operating system that transforms any computing platform into a fully functional edge device, as well as a holistic management platform for deploying, managing, and orchestrating edge applications and workloads across distributed locations. Edgility's open architecture provides Telebras with unmatched flexibility and scalability. The platform seamlessly integrates with any hardware, software, and connectivity solution, enabling Telebras to offer a wide range of customized Connectivity and Compute services. Additonally, the Edgility FlexConnect portfolio enhances Telebras’ capabilities with built-in, secure edge connectivity, incorporating advanced threat protection, Zero-Trust security protocols and a complete SASE solution delivered as-a-service at the network edge.With Edgility, Telebras can now unlock a wide range of innovative use cases, including industrial IoT applications that leverage real-time data processing and analytics for optimized manufacturing processes and predictive maintenance, smart city initiatives that improve traffic management, public safety, and environmental monitoring, retail enhancements such as personalized offers and real-time inventory management, and healthcare advancements like remote patient monitoring and accelerated access to critical medical data. Edgility platform capabilities are aligned with Telebras’ commitment to innovation that drives Brazil’s digital transformation, empowering businesses across Brazil with new business models and the power of the edge.“We’re thrilled that Telebras selected Telco Systems to bring the power of the edge to Brazil,” said Jason Hyatt, GM Americas at Telco Systems. “Telebras’ national reach and government support, combined with Edgility’s end-to-end FlexConnect solutions, advanced edge computing technology and Levertech’s implementation expertise, create a powerful solution to accelerate Brazil’s digital infrastructure. I’m confident this partnership will usher in a new wave of innovative applications, resulting in a stronger Brazil.”“We are proud to partner with Telco Systems and Telebras to bring innovative edge connectivity and edge computing solutions to Brazil,” said Helder Gaudencio, CEO at Levertech. “Our combined expertise will enable us to deliver exceptional value to Telebras’ customers by accelerating their digital transformation journeys.”About TelebrasTelecomunicações Brasileiras S.A. (Telebras) is a leading Brazilian telecommunications company founded in 1972. As a mixed-economy corporation linked to the Ministry of Communications, Telebras implements the federal government's communication network and supports public broadband policies.Telebras provides high-quality, affordable broadband infrastructure and services to remote municipalities across Brazil. Its extensive fiber optic network enables regional providers to offer cost-effective connectivity solutions. At the forefront of innovation, Telebras operates a modern network with cutting-edge technology.About LevertechFounded in 2009, Levertech is a Brazilian company that offers security and telecommunications solutions. The company recently launched an innovative way to offer security services to companies in different segments. This solution is applied from the cloud over secure tunnels to any remote location. Levertech also has a strong focus on IoT solutions, which involve applications in tracking, monitoring, telemetry and information collection from remote sensors. https://www.levertech.com.br/ About Telco SystemsTelco Systems is a leading vendor of innovative communications software products, for the new generation of edge computing and enterprise networks. Telco Systems enables global enterprises, communications service providers, and system integrators to build and operate sophisticated virtual networks, with powerful edge devices, and endless application schemes. Telco Systems' products are successfully deployed at large carriers and enterprises around the world, delivering a resilient, secured, and flexible connectivity between thousands of branches and the cloud.For more information visit telco.com

