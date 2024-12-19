Axtel Deploys Edgility Edge Computing Platform to Deliver Next-Gen Customer Engagement and Interaction

Telco Systems’ Edgility Powered Customer Experience Solution to Drive Market Growth, Increase Customer Loyalty and Strengthen Competitive Position Across Mexico

MANSFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telco Systems, a leading provider of innovative communication solutions, today announced a successful market launch by Axtel, a major telecommunications service provider in Mexico. Leveraging Telco Systems’ Edgility edge computing platform, Axtel is delivering a service-differentiating Customer Experience (CX) solution to business customers across Mexico.Working with Telco Systems, Axtel developed a containerized CX solution to monitor link quality and ensure optimal performance for its customers.By integrating Edgility, Axtel gains enhanced edge computing capabilities, including deeper network visibility, real-time performance monitoring, and advanced analytics. The first use case focuses on implementing Edgility as the base for Axtel's CX application, with plans to expand the deployment with Telco Systems' Edgility FlexConnect virtual network functions. Axtel considers their investment in Edgility a first step to offering a full suite of edge computing workloads across the enterprise market in Mexico.Telco Systems’ Edgility delivers a complete end-to-end ecosystem, including a powerful open-architecture operating system that empowers any computing platform to function as a fully functional edge device, as well as a holistic management platform for deploying, managing, and orchestrating edge applications and workloads across tens of thousands of locations. Edgility's open architecture provides Axtel with unmatched flexibility and scalability, seamlessly integrating with any hardware, software, or connectivity solution, enabling Axtel to offer a wide range of Edge Computing and connectivity services, tailored to the specific needs of its diverse customers.“We are excited to partner with Axtel to deliver cutting-edge Customer Experience solutions to the Mexican market," said Jason Hyatt, General Manager at Telco Systems. "I’m excited for Axtel because they are building an advanced edge computing network in a market with tremendous upside. The first application positively impacts their bottom line by enabling them to deliver exceptional service to their customers, and the next set of applications will drive significant revenue growth to the top line.”This commercial launch follows a successful Proof of Concept, in which Axtel successfully deployed and tested Edgility and the CX solution at a leading insurance and finance company in Mexico. Axtel was selected to implement a solution that would monitor network equipment performance, measure the CX and UX of critical business flows, and ensure optimal service delivery.Bridging innovation with local market expertise, Telco Systems and Axtel are pioneering a robust strategy for digital advancement in Mexico, targeting significant growth across the business technology ecosystem. The collaboration ignites a powerful synergy, merging Telco Systems' sophisticated connectivity and edge computing solutions with Axtel's nuanced understanding of the local business landscape. This dynamic partnership promises to forge transformative solutions that will empower enterprises and small-to-medium businesses across the country, driving digital transformation and unlocking new potential for growth and efficiency.About AxtelAxtel is a Mexican Information and Communications Technology company founded in 1997 that, through its commercial brands Alestra and Axtel Networks (Axnet), offers advanced and reliable technological solutions to support companies in their technological evolution and development. In Mexico, it has more than 50 thousand kilometers of fiber optic network and is present in more than 90% of industrial parks, which allows it to offer the solidity, coverage and security that companies need to generate value. Axtel shares have been listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange since 2005 under the symbol “AXTELCPO”. www.axtelcorp.mx About Telco SystemsTelco Systems is a leading vendor of innovative communications software products, for the new generation of edge computing and enterprise networks. Telco Systems enables global enterprises, communications service providers, and system integrators to build and operate sophisticated virtual networks, with powerful edge devices, and endless application schemes. Telco Systems' products are successfully deployed at large carriers and enterprises around the world, delivering a resilient, secured, and flexible connectivity between thousands of branches and the cloud.For more information visit www.telco.com

