Telco Systems’ Edgility Becomes First AWS Solution for IOT Greengrass Edge Deployment and Management at Scale

MANSFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telco Systems, a leading provider of innovative edge computing solutions, is pleased to announce that its Edgility platform has received the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) validation for AWS IoT Greengrass. This validation attests to Telco Systems’ commitment to AWS's high standards of security, reliability, and operational excellence.Further to the Edgility FTR, Telco Systems joined the AWS Partner Network (APN) as a Software Technology Partner, enabling close cooperation with AWS and demonstrating a deep-rooted commitment to providing customers with the highest level of services and solutions for their large-scale edge-to-cloud deployments." As the singular AWS solution offering scalable edge deployment and management, we are perfectly poised to expand our operations into the extensive AWS IoT Greengrass user base," commented Ariel Efrati, CEO of Telco Systems. "With Edgility, AWS Greengrass customers are now able to simplify and automate the deployment and maintenance of their on-prem devices, as well as manage and orchestrate networking, security and AWS services at scale. This endorsement is a clear testimonial that cloud and hyperscales are rapidly expanding to the edge and represents a significant recognition of Edgility’s capabilities by AWS."Edgility solves AWS Greengrass customers’ main challenges in large-scale edge-to-cloud deployment by enabling zero-touch deployment and provisioning of AWS Greengrass on any device from any vendor. With Edgility, AWS customers can centrally operate, administer, and manage computing devices on a large number of sites, including OS, GPU, and network functions. In addition, Edgility enables configuration of secured edge applications comprised of Greengrass components, AI models, lambdas, and third-party containerized apps and networking functions for various business verticals, including Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation, Utilities, Smart City and Energy.For more information about Edgility for AWS Greengrass , please visit https://partners.amazonaws.com/partners/0010h00001jC8goAAC/Telco%20Systems About Telco SystemsTelco Systems is a leading vendor of innovative communications software products, for the new generation of edge computing and enterprise networks. Telco Systems enables global enterprises, communications service providers, and system integrators to build and operate sophisticated virtual networks, with powerful edge devices, and endless application schemes. Telco Systems' products are successfully deployed at large carriers and enterprises around the world, delivering a resilient, secured, and flexible connectivity between thousands of branches and the cloud.telco.com.

