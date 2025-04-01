Upflex Tapped By DHC Real Estate Services to Power U.S. General Services Administration's Federal Workspace Pilot

DHC Real Estate Services tapped Upflex and gospace AI to support its workspace innovation pilot for GSA. Before the new pilot, GSA offered federal employees access to coworking spaces in a limited network of government-controlled buildings. Via Upflex's network, federal workers will have access to tens of thousands of coworking locations worldwide.

GSA—which manages the U.S. federal real estate portfolio—will be using Upflex’s technology in a pilot program that helps the federal workforce return to office.

I have been working with Upflex to support clients worldwide and knew their capability could be transformative here—We came up with a solution that is agile, cost-effective, and powered by spatial AI.” — DHC CEO Jonathan Luttwak

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has selected DHC Real Estate Services, which is working in partnership with Upflex and gospace AI, for a pilot to modernize — and optimize — federal workplace strategy.GSA provides centralized procurement and shared services for the federal government, managing a nationwide real estate portfolio of over 370 million rentable square feet. Along with other U.S. federal agencies, GSA is working to optimize its portfolio, lower costs, and support the federal workforce as it returns to office.Upflex is a critical part of the solution to support GSA’s mission and rethink how federal agencies access and utilize office space.Leveraging DHC’s institutional real estate expertise, Upflex’s technology, and gospace’s unique spatial AI, the GSA pilot will:• Empower federal employees to conveniently and securely book workspace across a mix of agency-owned and -leased and shared office environments.• Unlock underutilized federal office space by creating a marketplace-style system for shared use across agencies.• Expand that federal workspace inventory with Upflex’s global, commercial flex network including 175,000+ vetted hot desks, meeting rooms and private offices across 135 countries.This expanded workspace network will provide agencies a cost-effective way to manage spikes in office demand, or overflow during downsizing, without sacrificing workspace quality or employee experience.Unlike its competition, Upflex’s on-demand platform provides its customers access to instantly bookable spaces, ensuring real-time access of fully equipped, professional workspace whenever and wherever employees need it.“This pilot is about finding a new, innovative way to solve for two seemingly competing demands: bringing folks back to the office, and reducing office related costs. GSA is choosing a partner that can go far beyond simple space booking,” said Upflex Chief Revenue Officer Tom Whitty. “We’re honored to join DHC and gospace AI to help bring modern, data-driven, flexible workspace strategy to the public sector — just like we’ve done for Fortune 500 clients around the world — that maximizes both efficiency and the employee experience.”DHC has extensive CRE experience working with both the private sector and the federal government. “With the return-to-office goals of the current administration, I knew GSA would look to create a smarter and more agile solution to portfolio management,” said DHC CEO Jonathan Luttwak. “I have been working closely with Upflex to support commercial clients worldwide and knew their capability could be transformative here. We started discussing how we could partner to help address some of the inefficiencies in the existing government portfolio and came up with a solution that is agile, cost-effective, and powered by spatial AI.”At the center of DHC’s solution is Upflex’s UnifyAI, a spatial intelligence engine powered by gospace AI. Leaps and bounds beyond other AI platforms on the market, UnifyAI doesn’t just provide data — it actively manages workspace allocation, autonomously acting on data in order to automate booking space, clustering teams, and solving for inefficiencies."Our agentic AI drives purposeful time in office by learning team collaboration, space and scheduling needs, and then autonomously bringing people together in the right space at the right time,” said gospace AI CEO Bruce Davison. “Not only does it eliminate the hassle of booking, it autonomously identifies and re-provisions unused capacity, reducing administrative burden and saving costs — and it’s exciting to have an opportunity to support the federal government in taking this step.”For federal real estate and operations leaders, this integration means faster, smarter, lower-friction decision-making — without requiring constant manual oversight.The GSA pilot launches at a moment of reckoning for commercial and public sector workplaces alike. Agencies must do more with less: reduce unused real estate, meet utilization mandates, and offer workspace experiences that support employee productivity and wellbeing.The pilot also reflects a broader shift in how agencies think about what qualifies as “in-office” time. With pressure to boost in-person collaboration, some agencies may opt to count employees gathering in a network coworking space toward federal office attendance requirements. Upflex’s network offers secure, professional workspace options wherever employees are, ensuring consistency even as federal office portfolios fluctuate.The deal builds on Upflex’s continued expansion into institutional and enterprise sectors. Since 2018, the flexible workspace solutions company has helped companies like Schneider Electric, Zoom, and Infoblox cut real estate costs, boost space utilization, and improve employee experience — all while supporting sustainability goals and workforce flexibility.---About UpflexUpflex ( upflex.com ) is a powerful technology platform bringing together people, places, and data to deliver smarter workplace strategies for forward-thinking companies and institutions. Founded in 2018, the company offers global access to on-demand desks, private offices, and meeting rooms — with insights to help organizations adapt, scale, and thrive.About DHC Real Estate ServicesDHC Real Estate Services is a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business that provides comprehensive commercial real estate solutions to both public and private sector clients including tenant representation, landlord leasing, workplace strategy, investment sales, property management, and other disciplines.About gospace AIThe world's only 100% autonomous workplace management solution, gospace AI (gospace.com) continually learns how employees use the office, forecasts demand, and automatically adapts to provision teams with the right amount and type of space to collaborate effectively. By eliminating inaccurate, manual processes, gospace AI powers best in class workplace experiences while delivering unparalleled space savings.About the U.S. General Services Administration:GSA ( gsa.gov ) provides centralized procurement and shared services for the federal government, managing real estate, technology, and other mission-support services to improve the way government agencies serve the public.

