Upflex and YOL Partner to Enhance Remote Work Experience With Holistic Wellbeing and Flex Workspace Solutions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upflex, a global provider of flexible workspace solutions, and YOL, a leading provider of programs for corporate wellbeing and leadership, are entering into a strategic partnership aimed at addressing the evolving needs of hybrid and remote work models. The collaboration will enable employers to bring an integrated approach to flexible workspaces and employee wellbeing, boosting both productivity and mental health in today's dynamic work environment.Under this partnership, Upflex and YOL will leverage their combined expertise to create seamless solutions for organizations striving to improve employee engagement, wellbeing, and performance across distributed teams. YOL’s evidence-based programs — which focus on solving issues such as resilience, managing energy capacity, and financial wellbeing — will complement Upflex’s leading, global network of on-demand workspaces.“We are thrilled to partner with YOL. Together, we can truly equip companies with the solutions, technology, and expertise they need to cultivate thriving, flexible workforces in this new landscape of work,” said Ginger Dhaliwal, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Upflex. “Forward-thinking employers don't want to just provide geographic flexibility; they want to prioritize the holistic wellbeing of their teams. Together, we’re creating a future where work adapts to people — not the other way around.”This partnership will help employers:- enhance employee wellbeing and mental health through YOL’s comprehensive wellbeing programs.- strengthen team connection and collaboration through YOL’s custom leadership and team development offerings.- provide flexible workspace solutions via Upflex’s global network of coworking spaces.- support employee engagement and retention in distributed and remote work environments.“The collaboration between Upflex and YOL represents the future of work-forward thinking,” said David Cherner, CEO of YOL. “By combining flexible workspace solutions with holistic wellbeing and leadership development programming, we’re empowering companies to support their teams in meaningful, transformative ways that will drive success in the modern workplace.”As part of this partnership, Upflex and YOL will also co-host events and webinars to educate businesses on the importance of uniting flexible work solutions with employee wellbeing initiatives. This collaboration is poised to redefine standards for remote and distributed work support.About UpflexUpflex ( upflex.com ) is a global leader in flex workspaces and hybrid office strategy. Upflex's vast, worldwide network of premium coworking spaces and its leading booking and analytics platform empower companies to optimize and support hybrid and remote work models, while removing the friction for managers and employees alike. With Upflex, companies of all sizes are future-proofing their real estate strategies and workspace policies while giving their teams the freedom to work from anywhere.About YOLFounded in 2014 and headquartered in California, YOL ( experienceyol.com ) is a future-of-work-forward company specializing in wellbeing, leadership development, and immersive learning experiences. Grounded in evidence-based science, YOL’s cohort-based programs integrate mindfulness, resilience training, and service engagement to address burnout, align teams, and develop future-ready leaders. Designed for the evolving needs of distributed and hybrid work environments, YOL empowers organizations to build adaptive, connected, and high-performing cultures. Trusted by leading companies like Amazon, Google, and Sephora, YOL is at the forefront of redefining workplace wellbeing.

