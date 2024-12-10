Upflex Launches Strategic Advisory Council to Shape the Future of Distributed Work

Upflex is bringing experts in organizational design, workplace culture and employee experience together to help Upflex customers redefine and optimize the modern workplace. The advisory council will help create custom-fit strategies for enterprises leveraging Upflex's global flex network and workplace solutions.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upflex, the leading provider of workspace solutions, today announced the formation of its Strategic Advisory Council.This new partner program is designed to help Upflex customers maximize the value of the company’s solutions by delivering pertinent, expert, workplace and workforce advice from leaders in organizational design, culture and employee experience.The Strategic Advisory Council will leverage industry expertise to enhance Upflex's services , helping customers effectively address modern workplace challenges, including collaboration, culture, workspace optimization, and more in the distributed workplace. The initiative underscores Upflex's commitment to fostering meaningful interactions among office-based and distributed teams and optimizing hybrid work strategies.“We are excited to introduce our Strategic Advisory Council, which brings together thought leaders with deep expertise in organizational design and employee experience,” said Tom Whitty, EVP, Workplace Solutions at Upflex. “Their insights will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of the modern workforce.”The inaugural members of the Upflex Strategic Advisory Board include:• Andreas Hoffbauer, Ph.D. – Founder and Director of Atelier Kultur, a people analytics advisory based in New York City. Andreas combines data science with the art of human connection to help globally recognized organizations align their people with their business outcomes. With a Ph.D. in Organizational Sociology from the University of Toronto and experience as a Visiting Doctor Scholar at Columbia University, Andreas brings a wealth of knowledge in mapping knowledge flow through organizations.• Derek Newberry, Ph.D. – Organizational Development Lead at Co:Collective and an expert in corporate culture and leadership development. Derek co-authors books on building high-performing cultures and has extensive experience in advising senior leaders on enhancing employee engagement and organizational effectiveness.• Corinne Murray – Founder of Agate Studio and a thought leader in organizational change, workplace strategy and employee experience. Corinne specializes in designing working dynamics that foster collaboration and innovation. She has a proven track record of helping organizations create flexible, high-performing workplaces that meet the needs of a diverse workforce.The Upflex Strategic Advisory Council will engage in various initiatives, including mutual service promotion, client engagement, research, thought leadership, and participation in industry events.“Designing the future of work is a team sport,” said Corinne Murray, advisory council member and founder of Agate Studio. “For businesses and their employees to continue to succeed and thrive, we need a multi-disciplinary group that can marry existing business practices with novel concepts for a better reality. Upflex offers companies a bridge into the future of how and where work can happen. As part of the advisory group, we have the opportunity to test what is possible and practical with Upflex customers.”For more information about how Upflex’s Strategic Advisory Board works with companies to optimize the modern workplace, schedule a conversation with an Upflex team member About UpflexUpflex ( upflex.com ) helps leading global employers optimize their distributed work strategy with a modern approach that allows all employees to access quality workspaces anywhere. Upflex fosters meaningful interactions among distributed teams through its dynamic platform, which simplifies bookings, collaboration, and data collection.

