山下ノブエ（NOCCI）がPassion Vista「2025年に注目すべき世界の女性リーダー20人」に選出！

Passion Vista 2025年特集「注目すべき世界の女性リーダー」に選出されたNOCCI氏のカバー掲載

国際的ビジネスマガジン「Passion Vista」は、NOCCI Channelling Academy代表の山下ノブエ（NOCCI）氏を「2025年に注目すべき女性リーダー」に選出し、同誌のカバーに掲載しました。

TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2025年3月・ドバイ発 –国際的なビジネスマガジン「Passion Vista」は、NOCCI Channelling Academy代表・山下ノブエ（NOCCI）氏を「2025年に注目すべき女性リーダー Top 20 Women Leaders to Look Up To」に正式に選出し、同誌のカバーストーリーとして掲載しました。NOCCI氏は、第三の目（サードアイ）の開眼、 エネルギーワーク 、チャネリング、量子意識の専門家として、世界中の生徒・クライアントの魂の目覚めと現実創造をサポートしてきました。日本とドイツを拠点とするNOCCI Channelling Academyでは、古代の叡智と現代の 多次元教育 を融合させた講座を提供しています。「私たちは誰もが、自分自身のクオンタムリアリティを創造できる存在です。この受賞は、私一人のものではなく、魂の光を思い出すことを選んだすべての方々のものです。」とNOCCI氏は語ります。NOCCI氏は、Passion Vista、Womenpreneur、TIMEICONICなど、数々の国際的なメディアで取り上げられています。エネルギーワークを教育や日常に統合するパイオニアとしても注目を集めています。▼公式サイトメディアお問い合わせ先：info@noccidream.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/noccidreamscometrue369888/

