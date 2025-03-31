World’s First: NOCCI and ERIC Introduce Dimensional Energy Work to Activate the Pineal Gland and Awaken the Third Eye

"NOCCI and ERIC – Third Eye Activators Leading the Multidimensional Awakening Featured on the Cover of TIMEICONIC Magazine as One of the Top 10 Inspiring Spiritual Leaders of 2025 Impact World Summit 2025 in Phuket

A Breakthrough in Human Consciousness: Remote Energy Work Unlocks the Third Eye and Initiates Dimensional Contact

MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International spiritual leaders NOCCI and her soul partner ERIC have co-created a revolutionary form of dimensional energy work that activates the pineal gland, awakens the Third Eye , and initiates contact with higher realms of consciousness.Over the past two years, more than 20,000 people have experienced life-changing results from their sessions and courses. Students report:Vivid visions appearing behind closed eyelidsSudden astral travel and quantum jumping experiencesIntense synchronicities, especially the recurring number 369Direct contact with multidimensional beings and higher guidanceTheir signature Channeler Certification Course shows a stunning success rate: over 99% of participants experience inner visions and intuitive awakening after just a few sessions.Remote Energy, Global ImpactBased in Germany, NOCCI and ERIC perform remote energy transmissions to clients across Japan and worldwide. Their work dissolves energetic blocks, activates spiritual gifts, and supports the planetary awakening.Now, they are going global—starting with their first international in-person workshop in Munich on May 11, 2025. The event will guide participants through pineal activation, Third Eye opening, and vibrational alignment for higher timeline embodiment.Advocates for High-Frequency ChildrenNOCCI and ERIC also emphasize the importance of supporting high-vibrational children, especially those struggling with school refusal, anxiety, or depression. “These children are not sick,” says NOCCI. “They are vibrationally gifted. What they need is energy work—not medication.”Their mission includes making energy work part of daily life, expanding intuition education, and creating multidimensional learning spaces where these children can thrive.Recognized Global LeadersNOCCI has been featured in leading global publications including:TIMEICONIC Magazine – Top 10 Spiritual Guides to Follow in 2025New York Weekly Magazine – Top 20 Women Leaders to Watch in 2025Passion Vista – Top 20 Global Women LeadersWomenpreneur Middle East – Top 20 Women Entrepreneurs of 2025Valiant CEO and other international platformsShe is also the recipient of the prestigious Energy Healer of the Year Award.About NOCCI & ERICNOCCI is a Channeler, Third Eye Abundance Activator, ET Contactee, and Quantum Jumping Artist. ERIC is her soul partner and spiritual collaborator. Together, they offer powerful energy work to awaken consciousness, activate the Third Eye, and help people remember their soul mission.Global Website: www.thirdeye-quantumjump.com Media Contact: info@noccidream.comInstagram: @nocci.thirdeye_activator

