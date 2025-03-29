St. Albans Barracks // Simple Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2001966
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: March 21, 2025 at 1930
INCIDENT LOCATION: 166 First St. in Swanton
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Jonathan St. Francis
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
VICTIM: David Johnson
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police investigated an assault that occurred in Swanton on the evening of 3/21/2025. After investigation, it was revealed that Jonathan St. Francis (25) assaulted David Johnson (24). Ultimately, St. Francis was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court to answer to the charge of Simple Assault, a violation of Vermont Title 13 VSA 1023.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/27/2025 at 0830
COURT: Franklin Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
