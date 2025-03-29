St. Albans Barracks // Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident





CASE#: 25A2001966

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993





DATE/TIME: March 21, 2025 at 1930

INCIDENT LOCATION: 166 First St. in Swanton

VIOLATION: Simple Assault





ACCUSED: Jonathan St. Francis

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT





VICTIM: David Johnson

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





Vermont State Police investigated an assault that occurred in Swanton on the evening of 3/21/2025. After investigation, it was revealed that Jonathan St. Francis (25) assaulted David Johnson (24). Ultimately, St. Francis was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court to answer to the charge of Simple Assault, a violation of Vermont Title 13 VSA 1023.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/27/2025 at 0830

COURT: Franklin Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE









