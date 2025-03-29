Submit Release
News Search

There were 290 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,356 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks // Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2001966

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau                            

STATION:  St. Albans                

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993


DATE/TIME: March 21, 2025 at 1930

INCIDENT LOCATION: 166 First St. in Swanton

VIOLATION: Simple Assault


ACCUSED:  Jonathan St. Francis                                            

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT


VICTIM: David Johnson

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


Vermont State Police investigated an assault that occurred in Swanton on the evening of 3/21/2025. After investigation, it was revealed that Jonathan St. Francis (25) assaulted David Johnson (24). Ultimately, St. Francis was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court to answer to the charge of Simple Assault, a violation of Vermont Title 13 VSA 1023.  



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   5/27/2025 at 0830        

COURT: Franklin Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE



*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Trooper Seth Boudreau 

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks // Simple Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more