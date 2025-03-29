Submit Release
News Search

There were 373 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,411 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / Crash - LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25A2002004                                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson

STATION: St. Albans                                 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 3/24/25 at 1553 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 36

TOWN: Fairfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North Road

WEATHER: Clear           

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Thomas Roberts

AGE: 66     

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Ram

VEHICLE MODEL: 3500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end

INJURIES: None

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 3/24/25 at approximately 1553 hours Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks were advised of a single vehicle crash on Vt Route 36 in the Town of Fairfield. The operator reportedly went off the road, caused property damage and then left the area in his vehicle. Through investigation, the operator was located and identified as Thomas Roberts.

 

Roberts was issued a citation for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Negligent Operation.

 

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Franklin

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/27/25 0830 hours         

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / Crash - LSA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more