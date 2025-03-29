St. Albans Barracks / Crash - LSA
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A2002004
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 3/24/25 at 1553 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 36
TOWN: Fairfield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Thomas Roberts
AGE: 66
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Ram
VEHICLE MODEL: 3500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 3/24/25 at approximately 1553 hours Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks were advised of a single vehicle crash on Vt Route 36 in the Town of Fairfield. The operator reportedly went off the road, caused property damage and then left the area in his vehicle. Through investigation, the operator was located and identified as Thomas Roberts.
Roberts was issued a citation for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Negligent Operation.
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Franklin
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/27/25 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
