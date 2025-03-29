St. Albans Barracks / Crash - LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A2002004

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 3/24/25 at 1553 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 36

TOWN: Fairfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Thomas Roberts

AGE: 66

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Ram

VEHICLE MODEL: 3500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 3/24/25 at approximately 1553 hours Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks were advised of a single vehicle crash on Vt Route 36 in the Town of Fairfield. The operator reportedly went off the road, caused property damage and then left the area in his vehicle. Through investigation, the operator was located and identified as Thomas Roberts.

Roberts was issued a citation for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Negligent Operation.

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Franklin

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/27/25 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.