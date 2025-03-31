Soutron Global Acquires Auto-Graphics Inc., Solidifying its Commitment to Industry Growth, Innovation and Service

Soutron Global Logo

The integration of Auto-Graphics into the Soutron Global family strengthens our ability to deliver advanced, customizable information management solutions to libraries, archives, and museums.” — Tony Saadat, President & CEO of Soutron Global

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soutron Global , an internationally recognized SaaS provider of information management and preservation solutions for archives, libraries, museums and knowledge management hubs, is excited to announce the acquisition of Auto-Graphics , Inc ("Auto-Graphics").Originally founded in 1950, Auto-Graphics became publicly traded in 1969. Through its commitment to technological innovation and client service, Auto-Graphics has grown to become the largest provider of interlibrary loan (ILL) systems in North America.Auto-Graphics is a pioneer in library management and resource sharing software solutions, whose SaaS products are used in over 6,000 state-wide public, academic, K-12, consortia and special libraries throughout North America. This strategic acquisition, backed by Bloom Equity Partners and Atlasview Equity Partners, marks another significant milestone in Soutron Global's mission to enhance client value and drive industry innovation.The acquisition of Auto-Graphics is a significant step in Soutron Global's ongoing efforts to expand its reach and enhance its offerings. With the support of Bloom Equity Partners and Atlasview Equity Partners, Soutron Global is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and deliver exceptional value to its clients."The integration of Auto-Graphics into the Soutron Global family strengthens our ability to deliver advanced, customizable information management solutions," said Tony Saadat, President & CEO of Soutron Global. "This acquisition, along with our recent integration of MINISIS, expands our capabilities and brings greater flexibility, efficiency and innovation to our clients worldwide."Auto-Graphics shares Soutron Global's commitment to providing solutions tailored to client needs. "Joining forces with Soutron Global is a natural fit for Auto-Graphics," said Paul Cope, President of Auto-Graphics. "Our shared commitment to exceeding client expectations will drive the development of new solutions that meet the evolving needs of our industry. Together, we are poised to deliver more value to our clients and the larger information management community."Bart Macdonald, Managing Partner at Bloom Equity Partners, commented on the strategic importance of the acquisition: "Investing in Soutron Global's expansion through the acquisition of Auto-Graphics, aligns with our vision of supporting companies that drive industry innovation. We are confident in their leadership and know that this partnership will yield significant benefits for all stakeholders."Jay Vasantharajah, Managing Partner at Atlasview Equity Partners, adds, "The acquisition of Auto-Graphics by Soutron Global represents a transformative step, delivering substantial value to all our clients. We are committed to broadening our capabilities and investing in exceptional products and people. By integrating Auto-Graphics, Soutron Global solidifies its standing as an industry leader, dedicated to developing world-class technology and innovative solutions.”With the strategic acquisitions of MINISIS and Auto-Graphics, Soutron Global is poised to accelerate its expansion and continue delivering exceptional solutions to its clients. The company remains dedicated to advancing the archive, library, museum, information management and preservation industries through innovation and collaboration.About Soutron Global, Inc.Soutron Global is an internationally recognized SaaS provider of transformative information management and preservation solutions for archives, libraries, museums and knowledge management hubs. Backed by decades of experience, award-winning leadership and a commitment to innovation, we empower organizations of all types to transform how they organize, access, preserve and deliver their collection assets. From library holdings and proprietary knowledge to cultural artifacts and archival assets, Soutron Global solutions enhance access, preservation and findability. Dedicated to exceeding client expectations, we embrace new challenges and consider our clients' success to be our success.About Atlasview Equity PartnersAtlasview Equity Partners is a founder-first private equity firm specializing in acquiring and building businesses in the lower middle market. Atlasview seeks businesses with defensible moats and multiple levers to add significant value to create an asymmetric returns profile. Atlasview works closely with management teams to execute organic and inorganic (M&A) growth initiatives to build businesses into market leaders.About Bloom Equity PartnersBloom Equity is a leading technology-focused private equity firm headquartered in New York City, currently deploying capital from Bloom Equity Partners Fund I. Bloom Equity is leveraging decades of investing and operating experience to rapidly unlock transformational growth and deliver superior returns to its investment partners and management teams. Investing exclusively in lower-middle market software and tech-enabled business services companies, Bloom Equity drives enduring market value by partnering closely with founders and management teams, injecting capital to unlock growth and providing operational resources and expertise to enable meaningful step-change to businesses.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.