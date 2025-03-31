Prosperity for US Foundation Seeks to Restore American Prosperity and Economic Stability Through Citizen Empowerment

Advocating for a Balanced Approach to Economic Growth and Stability David Biddulph, Founder and Board Chair of the Prosperity for US Foundation Bob Carlstrom, Executive Director Prosperity for US Foundation Dr. Barry Poulson - Director, Prosperity for US Foundation Admiral (Retired) William A. Owens, Board Member Prosperity for US Foundation

New Nonprofit Organization Launches to Champion Economic Growth, Fiscal Responsibility, and Policy Reform

By empowering citizens with a voice on critical constitutional amendments, we can strengthen fiscal responsibility and create a nation where prosperity is achievable for all” — David Biddulph

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring economic health, prosperity, and financial stability for all Americans has been established. The Prosperity for US Foundation , led by David Biddulph as Founder and Bob Carlstrom as Executive Director, aims to curb excessive government taxation, spending, and regulations that hinder economic strength and stability for all Americans.David Biddulph founded the organization to secure a financial future for his children and grandchildren. Concerned that the American Dream is slipping away from future generations, he established Prosperity for Us Foundation to reverse course and restore opportunity.“I want to provide a financial path forward for the next generation. Today, the dream of American prosperity is passing by our children and grandchildren, and we must act now,” said Biddulph. “By empowering citizens with a voice on critical constitutional amendments, we can strengthen fiscal responsibility and create a nation where prosperity is achievable for all.”At the core of its mission, Prosperity for Us Foundation will pursue initiatives to:• Advocate for state constitutional amendments that prohibit State and local governments from increasing spending and taxes per capita faster than inflation without voter approval.• Cap property taxes by imposing limitations, such as limiting the taxable value to the purchase price of real property with annual adjustments for inflation up to 2.5%.• Promote citizen-initiated property rights protections that guarantee fair compensation through a timely jury trial against regulatory actions diminishing private property values and uses.• Advance bilateral free trade agreements that prioritize U.S. sovereignty while protecting real and intellectual property rights.Prosperity for US Foundation is committed to promoting responsible government spending that prioritizes the financial well-being of American families. The organization is advocating for fiscal policies aligned with voter interests, family incomes, and long-term economic stability. The organization’s leadership envisions a balanced approach to governance that amplifies voter voices and ensures that government spending remains within sustainable limits.Bob Carlstrom, Executive Director of Prosperity for US Foundation, emphasized the urgency of reforming fiscal policies, ensuring enforceable property rights, and capping property taxes. “Our nation faces an unsustainable path of deficits and debt, regulatory encroachments on property, and excessive property taxes.” Carlstrom said. “By adopting proven fiscal responsibility models and empowering citizens to address these critical needs, we can create a sustainable economic environment that supports growth, innovation, and prosperity.”The Foundation draws inspiration from international and domestic examples of effective fiscal policy, emphasizing democratic accountability and disciplined governance. Through education and advocacy, it seeks to return decision-making power to the American people and ensure government actions reflect their will.“During the ‘Great Moderation’ of the 1990s our country was on a path to prosperity. The U.S. provided leadership in expanding trade and investment in the global economy,” Dr. Barry Poulson, a member of the Board of Directors of the Prosperity for US Foundation stated. “Fiscal rules enacted at both the federal and state level put the country on a path of fiscal sustainability. Over the past two decades, however, we have largely abandoned these prudent policies. Our Foundation will explore fiscal and other reforms that could restore the U.S. as a leader in the global economy.”Founded in 2025, Prosperity for US Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals and communities in the U.S. and globally to achieve economic stability and security. In the United States, the organization champions responsible government spending aligned with voter voices and family incomes, ensuring financial well-being for American families.###For more information about Prosperity for US Foundation and its initiatives, please visit https://www.prosperityforus.foundation/ To schedule an interview with a Prosperity for US Foundation spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

