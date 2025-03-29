Irmo High School to Represent Palmetto State in National LifeSmarts Championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. – For the second year in a row, Irmo High School earned an invitation to the National LifeSmarts Championship. In 2024 the team received a Wildcard bid and this year won the state competition held February 4th. LifeSmarts is an interactive program designed to help teens develop the core skills needed to navigate the marketplace while testing their knowledge in a quiz bowl format. During the state competition, the team answered questions about real-life marketplace issues in five topics: technology, health and safety, consumer rights, the environment and personal finance.

Irmo High School’s captain Matthew Blocker shared his excitement and enthusiasm about attending the national competition. “For me, LifeSmarts has been an incredible opportunity. You get to meet new people, go somewhere with your friends… and have a good time competing.”

The 31st National LifeSmarts Championship will be held in Chicago, Illinois, from April 24-27, 2025. Teams from across the country will compete for the championship title, scholarships and prizes.

As Irmo prepares for the national competition, the team is asking the community for support in covering travel, accommodation, and other expenses. Donations will help these committed students represent South Carolina. Checks can be sent to Irmo High School (6671 St. Andrews Road, Columbia SC 29212). Please include LifeSmarts in the reference line. Any donation questions can be directed to Tari Watson at twatson@lexrich5.org.

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) coordinates the program in the Palmetto State. Classrooms, clubs and community organizations interested in starting a team for the 2025-2026 season are encouraged to join. For more information, visit the SCDCA website or contact Ayah Favors at (803)734-0043.

About SCDCA

Established in 1974, DCA has fifty years of experience in protecting South Carolina consumers while recognizing those businesses that act honestly and fairly. Cultivating a marketplace comprised of well-informed consumers and businesses prevents deceptive and unfair business practices, allows legitimate business activity to flourish, resulting in the promotion of competition and a healthier economy.

