MPD Makes Arrest in Northeast Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a juvenile involved in a shooting that occurred in Northeast.

On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at approximately 3:57 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 5600 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast, in reference to a shooting. The victim and suspect, were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical, leading to the suspect shooting at the victim then fleeing the scene. The victim was not injured during the incident.

On Friday, March 28, 2025, a 13-year-old juvenile female, of Hyattsville, MD, turned herself in at an MPD District Station and was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 25043640

